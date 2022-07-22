Production of interior and exterior products begins at Toyoda Gosei Group Miyagi Ohira plant

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Group company Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. has begun production of large plastic automotive parts at its Miyagi Ohira Plant in July 2022

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. Group company Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. has begun production of large plastic automotive parts at its Miyagi Ohira Plant in July 2022.

The Miyagi Ohira Plant will produce front grilles and other plastic painted products close to its customer, Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. These products were previously supplied from other regions in Japan, and nearby production will improve competitiveness.

Toyoda Gosei already produces airbags, weatherstrips and other products in the East Japan, or the Tohoku region, where the Miyagi Ohira Plant is located. Tohoku is the Toyota Motor Group’s third automobile production region in Japan, after Chubu and Kyushu. With the operation of its own plant for interior and exterior products in this area, Toyoda Gosei will strengthen its production network for major products and support manufacturing in Tohoku, where Toyota Motor produces compact cars for the world.

The Miyagi Ohira Plant is a smart factory that pursues efficient and environmentally-friendly manufacturing; the plant features large, energy-efficient electric molding machines, highly efficient painting lines, collaborative robots, automatic guided vehicles (AGVs), an IoT system for central management of production lines, and solar power facilities.

Outline of Miyagi Ohira Plant

Location 2-10-2 Matsunodaira, Ohiramura,

Kurokawa-gun, Miyagi, Japan Area Land: Approx. 34,000m2

Building: Approx. 8,300m2 Products Interiors and exteriors

(radiator grilles etc.) Employees 39 (at the start of operation)

Outline of Toyoda Gosei East Japan

Name Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. Locations Miyagi Kurihara Plant: 3-3 Takashimizuosawa, Kurihara, Miyagi, Japan Iwate Plant: 1-1 Nishinemoriyama, Kanegasakicho, Isawa-gun, Iwate, Japan Founded January 2013 Capital JPY 1.6 billion Employees 192 (as of May 31, 2022) Sales Approx. JPY 3.7 billion (FY2021)

Production sites in the Tohoku region





SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei