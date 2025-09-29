Production of current model of Daihatsu Copen to end in August 2026

Daihatsu to hold special event to express its gratitude to customers and commitment to carry forward bonds into the future

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) will cease production of the current model of its Copen mini convertible sports vehicle at the end of August 2026. In response, Daihatsu will hold a special event nationwide from April 2026 to express its gratitude to loyal customers and commitment to carry forward the bonds it has built with Copen fans into the future.

The Copen was launched in 2002 as an authentic convertible sports vehicle that could be enjoyed by anyone with ease and was marketed as a car that offered “the joy of owning and operating.” It featured the active top, the first electrified open/close roof for mini vehicles at the time※2. The second generation, which was released in 2014, featured a new D-Frame structure to realize impressive driving performance and enable owners to express their individuality, achieving impressive handling stability and riding comfort.

The exhilarating yet stable ride unique to mini convertible sports vehicles, combined with its diverse range of designs, has received positive feedback from a wide range of customers from the younger generation to parents of older children.

The special event will be hosted by Daihatsu, and venues including regions with ties to the Copen are currently under consideration. Event details will be announced gradually on the special website. For more information, please visit the URL below.

URL：https://copen.daihatsu.co.jp/life/special

Production of the current model will end in August 2026. However, Daihatsu is continuing various research to bring the Copen back to the market. Daihatsu will strive to carry forward the MONODUKURI spirit and technology cultivated through the Copen and continue to build bonds with its customers into the future.

※1 “TOYOTA GAZOO Racing” is a registered trademark of Toyota Motor Corporation.

※2 As of the June 2002 launch, Daihatsu research

