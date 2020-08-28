Production of all-new Acura TLX sport sedan begins in Ohio

Acura celebrates the mass-production start of the all-new 2021 Acura TLX sport sedan today at Honda of America Mfg.’s Marysville Auto Plant in Ohio. The first Acura sedan created from the ground up following the brand’s return to Precision Crafted Performance, the 2021 TLX will arrive at dealerships September 28 with a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $37,5001.

Designed, developed and manufactured by a team of Acura associates in Ohio and California, the 2021 TLX is built on an all-new, Acura-exclusive platform engineered for Type S levels of performance. The new TLX, as well as the TLX Type S high performance variant, will be built exclusively at the Marysville Auto Plant, and will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in the brand’s 35-year history.

“We are incredibly proud to deliver Precision Crafted Performance for our Acura clients with a TLX that sets a new bar for performance and premium quality in an Acura sedan,” said Marysville Auto Plant General Manager Bill Easdale. “Our associates are dedicated to ensuring the highest level of quality with this new TLX, which comes on the heels of an incredibly successful Acura RDX sport-utility vehicle and the electrified NSX supercar, all made exclusively in Ohio.”

Manufacturing associates at the company’s state-of-the-art engine plant in Anna, Ohio, will build both powertrains for the new TLX. That includes a powerful 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo powering the standard TLX and an all-new 3.0-liter Turbo for the TLX Type S set to arrive next spring. Both engines are paired with an incredibly responsive 10-speed automatic transmission designed and developed in-house.

“On behalf of everyone who designed and developed this amazing 2021 Acura TLX, seeing the first vehicle roll off the assembly line is a dream come true,” said Marc Ernst, TLX global development leader. “This TLX epitomizes Acura’s focus on performance and premium quality, and the passion of both our development and manufacturing teams here in Ohio are embodied in the product that we’re delivering to our Acura customers.”

The experienced production team at the Marysville Auto Plant implemented sophisticated manufacturing technologies to assure superior build quality and premium refinement for the 2021 TLX. Using a high-accuracy body weld process and high-performance adhesive, the team created the most rigid body ever for an Acura sedan, to help TLX deliver on its dynamic performance intentions. The 2021 TLX is also the first Acura model to feature a laser brazed roof. This new process joins the roof to the body side panels, creating a clean, seamless exterior appearance with no need for a garnish over the rain channels.

SOURCE: Acura