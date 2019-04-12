Production milestone: ŠKODA AUTO celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle

Today, the 22 millionth ŠKODA vehicle was produced. The milestone vehicle, a ŠKODA KODIAQ GT in Velvet Red, rolled off the production line at the SAIC VOLKSWAGEN plant in Changsha. This Sunday, the vehicle will be presented at the ‘ŠKODA Day’ which is taking place ahead of this year’s Auto Shanghai (16-25 April).

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier said, “ŠKODA is growing very dynamically. We have sold more than a quarter of all the ŠKODA vehicles produced in our company’s 124-year history in the last five years alone. The passing of the 22-million mark is yet another milestone that motivates us to consistently continue this growth. We will be doing this by launching more than 30 new models in the markets by the end of 2022 as part of our product campaign. China will play a crucial role in this: since we entered the Chinese market twelve years ago, ŠKODA AUTO has developed very well there – China is now our largest single market. Our attractive model range as well as our great and trusting collaboration with our long-standing joint venture partner, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN, are the foundations for this success.”

ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, Michael Oeljeklaus, added, “As part of our growth strategy, we utilise an international and efficient production network. At present, we manufacture at a total of 16 sites in nine countries. The fact that our 22 millionth vehicle was produced in China is also proof of the ŠKODA brand’s successful internationalisation.”

Dr Ralf Hanschen, President of ŠKODA China, said, “Today, we have 22 million reasons to be proud. The production milestone is a special honour for our largest single market. Our flagship, the KODIAQ GT, is the fourth SUV model in the Chinese market and it rounds off the top end of our SUV offering in China.”

ŠKODA AUTO is one of the longest-established vehicle manufacturers in the world. As early as 1905, the company started car production in Mladá Boleslav with the Voiturette A developed by the company founders Laurin and Klement. Since then, it has been produced 22 million ŠKODA vehicles at Czech and international plants.

SOURCE: ŠKODA