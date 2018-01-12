Production line for the Škoda Karoq also opened at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav

At the turn of the year, ŠKODA AUTO began series production of the new ŠKODA Karoq at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Following in the footsteps of Kvasiny, it is the second Czech plant to be used by the brand to manufacture the new compact SUV. ŠKODA is now producing four model ranges in Mladá Boleslav – the Fabia, Rapid and Octavia also roll off the production line there. Up to 320 ŠKODA Karoqs can be made each day at the brand’s main plant.

“The high demand for our SUV models underlines the fact that – with the ŠKODA Karoq and the ŠKODA Kodiaq – we have launched the right vehicles at the right time,” said ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics Michael Oeljeklaus. “We are proud to have established Mladá Boleslav – beside Kvasiny – as a further production site for the Karoq in the Czech Republic,” added Oeljeklaus.

The first ŠKODA Karoq from Mladá Boleslav rolled off the assembly line a few days ago. The plant in Kvasiny had started production of the new compact SUV at the end of July 2017. With the market launch of the Karoq in October 2017, the long-established Czech brand continues to vigorously press ahead with its SUV campaign, which began with the Kodiaq. In addition to the Karoq, ŠKODA currently manufactures the Fabia and Fabia Estate, the Rapid and Rapid Spaceback, as well as the Octavia and Octavia Estate models at its main plant. This means that from now on, four model ranges are being produced in Mladá Boleslav.

In 2017, almost 547,000 ŠKODA vehicles left the factory. ŠKODA AUTO has invested around 16.6 million euros in the Karoq production line at its main plant.

The new compact SUV combines dynamic design with an extraordinary amount of space, new driver assistance systems plus powerful and highly efficient engines. The individually programmable digital instrument panel is available for the first time in a ŠKODA. The Karoq’s display can be personalised and connected with the infotainment system. Thanks to an LTE module and Wi-Fi hotspot, every passenger in the ŠKODA Karoq can be ‘always online’.

As part of ŠKODA’s 2025 Strategy, the brand will be consistently pressing ahead with the expansion of its model range over the coming years. The primary focus will be on expanding its SUV portfolio. The start of series production for the ŠKODA Karoq at a second site marks the brand’s next milestone. ŠKODA Karoq is the only model which is produced in two of the Czech company’s plants.

