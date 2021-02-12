Production anniversary at Mercedes-Benz: 50 million passenger cars from the global production network

Anniversary and premiere at Mercedes-Benz: The first new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class from Factory 56 is also the 50-millionth car from Mercedes-Benz to roll off the line in the global production network.

“Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury. That’s why I’m very proud of this very special production anniversary: Fifty million vehicles produced is a significant milestone in the history of our company, and an exceptional achievement by the team. I would like to thank the colleagues in the plants around the world for their work and their commitment. Their expertise and passion in the production of our stars make the wishes of customers all over the world come true day after day,” said Jörg Burzer, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain.

A total of 50 million vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands have been produced in the highest precision and top quality over the past 75 years. The foundation for this is the global production network consisting of car plants located around the world — flexible, digital, efficient, and sustainable.

Thanks to the digital ecosystem MO360, all of these plants are networked with one another (further information: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/article/abc9fd0b-edf2-4edd-901a-8bd5a294804a). The digitally supported close cooperation between the employees in the different plants is an essential part of this.

Thanks to structures and processes with maximum flexibility, the global production network is optimally organized. The ability to breath, and to transfer production capacity between the individual plants as required by market demands is a decisive advantage. Vehicles with different drive types already roll off the same production line. During this the production methods and processes are continually being further developed and digitalized. As a result, we can achieve synergies, lower costs, not least boost the efficiency and the productivity within the production network.

At the moment, the global production network is focusing on the implementation of the electric mobility offensive. By 2022 a total of six new Mercedes-EQ models will have been integrated in running series production operations. As a result, Mercedes-Benz’ global production network is contributing decisively to the company`s ambitious sustainability targets. The batteries for the Mercedes-EQ electric vehicles are supplied by a global battery production network with plants on three continents. Local battery production is a key success factor for the Mercedes-Benz electric offensive (further information is available here: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/article/a648e76b-f26e-46ef-987f-4b7bd67c3caa). In addition, from 2022 production at all of the own plants of Mercedes-Benz AG worldwide will be CO 2 -neutral (further information: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/article/c11e72b6-44b6-46c2-8733-a53bdf6eed1f).

Production launch of the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

The 50 millionth vehicle is the first new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant. The luxury sedan will, along with the S-Class Sedan and the long version, and in the future also with the EQS, be produced in Factory 56. The high-tech production facility in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant was opened in September 2020. It is Mercedes-Benz’ most modern automobile production facility. Further information about Factory 56: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/factory56

SOURCE: Daimler