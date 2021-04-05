Production adjustments at Subaru’s manufacturing facilities in Japan

Subaru Corporation will make production adjustments at its automobile manufacturing facilities in Japan due to interruptions in the supply of certain parts using semiconductors.

Starting April 10, production at the Yajima Plant in the Gunma Manufacturing Plant will be temporarily suspended.

Period: April 10–27, 2021 (13 work days: April 10, 12–16, 19–23, 26–27)*

* Part of the production lines will resume operations on April 21. All of the production lines will resume operations on May 10.

(April 28–May 9 are originally scheduled holidays at the Gunma Manufacturing Plant.)

During this period, production at the Main Plant (automobile plant) and the Oizumi Plant (engine and transmission plant) is scheduled to continue.

The impact on the Company’s consolidated financial performance is yet to be determined. We will make a further announcement if deemed necessary.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and all other stakeholders.

