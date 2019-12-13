Product family of electric coolant pumps for hybrid and electric motors

Especially in modern engines with electric or partially electric drivelines, the electrification of auxiliary units is unavoidable. In the course of this development, electrically driven coolant pumps show a broad performance spectrum: They can be used both for cooling conventional combustion engines and for fuel cell stacks of vehicles with fuel cells. Their non-reliance on the mechanical drive system also makes them ideal for hybrid and purely electrical applications. With a product family of electric coolant pumps in various performance ranges, auto-industry supplier Pierburg covers the entire spectrum of applications.

With three main types, Pierburg meets customer requirements in the small, medium and higher power ranges of electric coolant pumps. The smallest “family member” at the lower end of the power spectrum is the water circulation pump (WUP), which develops 15 to 20 watts, has a 1-phase EC motor and is equipped with a Hall sensor for commutation. The fields of application of this pump are manifold. For example, the pump is used for thermal management of transmissions, indirect charge-air cooling of smaller combustion engines, post-operational cooling of turbochargers after the combustion engine has been switched off, and cooling of exhaust gas recirculation to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

Pierburg has developed a three-phase sensorless commutated WUP for use in electric vehicles in which the noise emission of the pumps has been kept at a very low level. The WUP has been in series production since 2018. It covers a power range of up to 50 watts. The sound level is less than 25 decibels, and hence the pump is not audibly perceived even when the vehicle is stationary. It is used, for example, for air conditioning in the passenger compartment or for cooling electric motors, batteries or power electronics.

