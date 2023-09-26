Proactive Care – the digital concierge for BMW Customer Service

New service promise offers more convenience for customers

The BMW Group is unveiling a new data- and AI-driven offering in customer service. Proactive Care includes new tools and offerings that allow the vehicle to identify existing and predictable service requirements itself, so that in many cases it can anticipate the customer’s needs and proactively offer solutions. The first applications for existing and upcoming vehicle generations are live. These will be continuously enhanced with further innovative functionalities in the coming years.

More comfort for BMW customers.

BMW vehicles have already been sending service-related data directly from the vehicle to the BMW dealer following confirmation by the customer for several years, and in this way enabling targeted interaction between customers and BMW dealers. Up to now, it was still the customer who had to approach their BMW partner themselves – now BMW is proactively approaching the customer. The dealer service requirements contained in the portfolio are constantly being extended and, where it makes sense, augmented with the benefits provided by the broad field of artificial intelligence. The result in the next stage of evolution in the area of connected vehicles and customer service.

What benefits does Proactive Care offer when servicing is required?

Digital tyre diagnosis, fault messages in the vehicle, service requirements – custom proposals for solutions are made possible by data analyses and the recording of customer preferences. The digital-first approach applies here: depending on what is needed, the customer is notified via a message in the My BMW app, via an in-car notification, via e-mail, by their preferred dealer or by a telephone call from Roadside Assistance. Proactive Care improves the customer’s service experience in the long term – from self-help tips (e.g. how to solve a problem via a Remote Software Upgrade), to flexible support in order to guarantee mobility, or by suggesting the right dealer in the global dealer network if a visit to the workshop cannot be avoided. Online appointment scheduling and a personalised service video including online payment handling are just some of the possible options.

Quantum leap in the service promise and availability.

Proactive Care is available worldwide for all BMW models with BMW Operating System 7 or later (as of version 07/2019). All customers need is an active BMW ConnectedDrive contract, and to register their vehicle in the My BMW app or in the My BMW portal with their BMW ID and store their contact details.* In order for data collection to be possible, the customer must accept the Privacy Policy in the vehicle, enable push notifications in the My BMW app and consent to be contacted by BMW AG or their BMW Service Partner. The scope of the work carried out, the costs for this work and when the vehicle should be ready for collection are available to the customer in a transparent manner at all times.

Data protection and transparency are paramount for BMW.

The BMW Group attaches great importance to the confidentiality and integrity of personal data. Data protection and data security have the highest priority for the BMW Group. BMW has committed itself to the collection of data for specific purposes. This means that data is collected intelligently only for dedicated services. The BMW Group adheres to the current legal situation as per the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union and complementary national laws, such as the German Federal Data Protection Act. This also applies to the use of systems installed in the vehicle.

With Proactive Care, BMW is offering a completely new service experience for its customers, and placing customer satisfaction even more firmly at the centre of what it does.

*The service scope of “Proactive Care” may vary depending on the delivery country.

SOURCE: BMW Group