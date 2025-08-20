Proactive Care: MINI elevates customer service to a new level

‘RELAX. WE CARE.’: MINI Service with Proactive Care guarantees a relaxed driving experience

“RELAX. WE CARE.” – this is the new service promise now also at MINI, which applies in all participating markets* and qualified vehicles thanks to the innovative offering “Proactive Care.” The vehicle acts like a digital concierge, recognising existing and predictable service needs and proactively reaching out to the customer with proposed solutions.

“With the introduction of Proactive Care at MINI, we are now implementing our service promise ‘RELAX. WE CARE.’ in the premium segment of small and compact cars. Our offering acts as a digital concierge, proactively analysing all service needs and providing timely support to our customers. This ensures that our customers are always well-informed and that potential needs are identified early,” says Ralf Hattler, Senior Vice President Customer Support and Aftersales.

Tyre diagnostics, error messages and much more: if sensors in the car detect a service need, the customer is proactively informed about potential faults and upcoming maintenance before it becomes urgent. The customer receives tailored solution proposals: depending on their preference, via the MINI app, through in-car messages, by email, SMS, or phone, through their preferred dealer, or even by a call from roadside assistance. If a workshop visit is necessary, a contact option to the preferred MINI service partner is provided, who can conduct a remote diagnosis based on the service need report. Completed work, costs, and handover appointments are transparently viewable and manageable at any time and from anywhere.

MINI service with Proactive Care: Customer satisfaction at the forefront.

Whereas previously customers approached their MINI service partner, this principle is reversed with MINI Service with Proactive Care – creating a completely new service experience that places customer satisfaction even more firmly at the centre. For MINI drivers, this means one thing above all: they can fully concentrate on the joy of driving. To do this, it is necessary to download the MINI app and activate the MINI Connected contract.

In the next step, the vehicle must be registered, and the preferred MINI service partner and contact details entered. To fully experience MINI Service with Proactive Care, consent to the data protection regulations, activation of push notifications in the MINI app, and agreement to communication from BMW AG or the service partner are required.

Greatest focus on data protection.

The BMW Group places the utmost importance on data protection and data security, particularly regarding personal data. Therefore, information is collected specifically and precisely for the relevant services. This is done in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation and in compliance with national laws such as the Federal Data Protection Act.

Following the launch in Italy and the United Kingdom at the beginning of 2025, Germany, Korea, Spain, and the Benelux countries followed in the second quarter. The introduction will also take place in France, China and the USA in the second half of the year.

Campaign showcases MINI in Scotland – Thanks to artificial intelligence.

The current advertising campaign for MINI’s new service promise is set in the Scottish Highlands, in true British style and will be presented at the IAA. For the production, neither a MINI nor a photo and film crew was needed: the images are generated by artificial intelligence. The campaign will be rolled out globally starting in October.

*The availability of features varies depending on the market.

SOURCE: BMW Group