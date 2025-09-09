Pro-Vision expands fleet safety capabilities with acquisition of Spartan Radar

Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions, today announced it has acquired Spartan Radar, a California-based radar innovator advancing collision-avoidance technologies

Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions, today announced it has acquired Spartan Radar, a California-based radar innovator advancing collision-avoidance technologies. The move strengthens Pro-Vision’s position at the forefront of intelligent fleet safety solutions, combining advanced radar with proven video systems to address one of the industry’s most urgent challenges: protecting drivers, fleets, and the public on increasingly crowded roads.

Spartan Radar, founded in 2019 and based in Los Alamitos, California, has earned recognition for its radar-based advanced collision warning solutions. With extensive expertise in radar digital signal processing and antenna design, its technology is tailored for challenging environments and addresses operator blind spot visibility and safety on commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment.

“We’re proud to welcome Spartan Radar to the Pro-Vision family,” said Mike Finn, CEO of Pro-Vision. “Their innovative radar technology aligns seamlessly with our mobile video expertise, and together we’ll enhance visibility and safety for fleets and equipment across a variety of industries.”

This acquisition marks the next chapter of growth for Pro-Vision’s portfolio, elevating its ability to integrate intelligent radar software with robust video infrastructure to produce enhanced detection, driver assistance, and post-incident insights for customers across commercial, transit, and public sector fleets.

SOURCE: PR Newswire