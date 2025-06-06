Prins successfully joined ELGC2025 event in Katowice, Poland

Prins and Westport Fuel Systems took part in the European Liquid Gas Congress in Katowice 20-22 May 2025 – where industry leaders and policymakers came together to shape the future of clean, low-emission mobility.

During internal working meetings, we discussed important topics such as European regulations, the role of renewable fuels and the strategic positioning of Autogas, especially in the Polish market where Autogas is covering 74% of their LPG market.

We contributed to a panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges for Autogas in Europe – and hosted a dedicated Autogas Workshop. In this session, key innovations like eVP-500, AFC-3.0 DI Compact, the Kia Niro Tri-fuel and the LPG system for the Hurricane 3.0 DI Twin Turbo engine were presented by John Wouters, Prins Sales Director.

At the exhibition, visitors could see our clean fuel components, systems and technology with demo vehicles including a Subaru Impreza and a Hyundai i30, showcasing the practical applications of our latest LPG systems.

It was great to reconnect with familiar faces and meet new stakeholders passionate about future fuels. A big thank you to the organizers and all participants for the inspiring days in Katowice.

Read the full story via the Polish LPG authority gazeo.pl

Follow ELGC2025 or Europeanliquidgascongress.com for more information regarding the event.

SOURCE: Prins