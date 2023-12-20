Prins: More opportunities to refuel cars and trucks with hydrogen

On 13 December TotalEnergies opened its 5th Hydrogen station. TotalEnergies inaugurated already public hydrogen refueling stations in the Rotterdam region, in Capelle aan den IJssel, and in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Prins| Westport Fuel Systems is pleased to see this development. The company developed its H2HPDI technology and its H2DF technology, so allmost all truck fleets can benefit from the cleaner and future oriented fuel.
These H2 stations unlock the strategic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor. The first route runs from Rotterdam towards Germany via the A12, allowing trucks, but also passenger and commercial light vehicles to refuel with hydrogen in Rotterdam (Capelle), Utrecht and Arnhem. The second route runs from Rotterdam to Breda towards Belgium via the A16. In addition, TotalEnergies recently opened an H2 station in Bettembourg, Luxembourg.
In Rotterdam (Capelle), the new refueling point for H2 with a pressure of 350 bar and 700 bar is located at the TotalEnergies Alexandrium multi-energy service station on Capelseweg 399/S109 at exit 16 of the A20/E25 motorway. In Utrecht, the new station for H2 at 350 bar and 700 bar is located at De Heldinnenlaan 2 right next to The Wall shopping center and the A2.
SOURCE: Prins