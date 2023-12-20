Prins: More opportunities to refuel cars and trucks with hydrogen

On 13 December TotalEnergies opened its 5th Hydrogen station. TotalEnergies inaugurated already public hydrogen refueling stations in the Rotterdam region, in Capelle aan den IJssel, and in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Prins| Westport Fuel Systems is pleased to see this development. The company developed its H 2 HPDI technology and its H 2 DF technology, so allmost all truck fleets can benefit from the cleaner and future oriented fuel.

These H2 stations unlock the strategic Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridor. The first route runs from Rotterdam towards Germany via the A12, allowing trucks, but also passenger and commercial light vehicles to refuel with hydrogen in Rotterdam (Capelle), Utrecht and Arnhem. The second route runs from Rotterdam to Breda towards Belgium via the A16. In addition, TotalEnergies recently opened an H2 station in Bettembourg, Luxembourg.