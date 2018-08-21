Pricing announced for the all-new 2019 Audi A6 – driving intelligence has progressed

The all-new 2019 A6 delivers the latest in innovative technologies including benchmark infotainment and digital solutions, and a better driving experience through improved comfort and handling.

The A6 is more capable than before, with end-to-end digitalization. Featuring the brand’s all-new MMI touch response® system, the smartphone-like display and operating system enables fast access to functions and a high degree of personalization. With each profile, up to seven drivers can individually store approximately 400 preferred settings total. Beyond the MMI touch display, natural-language control turns the A6 into a more intelligent travel assistant. This allows for a range of vehicle functions, such as cabin climate control, to be performed using natural speech commands.

In addition to infotainment, the A6 offers an extensive suite of connectivity solutions for added convenience and personalization such as MMI navigation plus, which includes an intelligent route guidance function and car-to-X services such as traffic light information. With a full suite of standard and available driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic alert and vehicle exit warning, the A6 can help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.

Standard equipped with an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI® turbocharged V6 engine mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission, which melds efficiency with dynamic shift characteristics, the A6 delivers 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. A standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system (MHEV) supports the TFSI engine.

Product highlights

Digitalization

Inside, the MMI touch response® replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls of the previous model with two large, high-resolution touch displays. The upper 10.1-inch display (8.8-inch on Premium models) controls the infotainment, allowing the user to arrange the location of central vehicle functions using a drag-and-drop technique, making it intuitive to use like a smartphone. Up to 32 shortcuts can be stored, allowing drivers to customize their preferences for functions such as radio stations, phone book contacts or favorite apps (with compatible devices).

The lower, 8.6-inch display is used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition. Users can write a word left to right, or in one spot, and the MMI is designed to identify each letter. Alternatively, a full QWERTY keyboard can be used, like on a smartphone.

Also new for this year’s model, MMI search is based on free text input and natural voice control. Drivers can speak requests such as, “I’m cold,” to which the A6 will respond with, “What temperature would you like to set the cabin to?” The A6 processes questions and commands through onboard stored data and information from the cloud.

Additional technology features include:

Available second generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The driver can choose between two viewing modes – classic and infotainment. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large Google Earth™ imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME) supported with 4G LTE (where available).

Connectivity

The A6 sets a segment standard with connectivity services. MMI navigation is now standard on Premium models, with MMI navigation plus with traffic information online standard on Premium Plus and Prestige models. Both infotainment options deliver a host of innovations including an intelligent navigation function which provides the driver with location suggestions based on frequently driven routes, taking into consideration travel time and traffic congestion with data collected by the online servers run by HERE.

Audi Connect PRIME and PLUS online services, which package the applications that help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner and the surrounding infrastructure, are available with a subscription (6-month trial offered on new vehicles). Functions such as parking, weather updates and Yelp® review highlights are now integrated with the MMI and can be accessed through their own icons. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music are also accessible via the MMI via the Audi Connect mobile application.

Launching later this year, the new myAudi app will offer A6 owners access to more digital services through their compatible smartphone, including myAudi Navigation. This time-saving function becomes a personal mobility manager, where a route can be started on a smartphone, continued in the on-board system upon entering the vehicle and then passed back to the smartphone to guide the occupant to their next destination – by foot or public transport.

Design

As with the all-new A8 and A7, the A6 is an expression of the new design language introduced by Audi with the prologue study. With large surfaces, sculpted edges and striking lines, the sport sedan conveys its character of high tech and sophistication. The sedan’s Singleframe grille is wider and lower than its predecessor and large, side air inlets underscore the vehicle’s sporty character.

From the side, three distinctive lines reduce the visual height of the A6; the pronounced wheel arches emphasize the vehicle’s quattro DNA, the roof line, which tapers into the flat C-pillars, characterizes the silhouette and the short trunk lid ends in a curved edge for optimized aerodynamics.

Additional exterior design highlights include:

Standard S-line® exterior includes S-line specific bumper and dark chrome matt diffuser, dark chrome matte grille with aluminum slats, platinum gray lower air inlets and s-line badging.

Standard 19” 5-double-spoke bi-color wheels with all-season tires or available 21” 10-Y-spoke design silver wheels with summer tires.

As part of the Sport package, 20” 5-V-spoke bi-color wheels with all-season tires are available.

Standard heated, auto-dimming, manual-folding exterior side mirrors with memory.

The cargo area can be accessed by the available hands-free trunk release with a simple kicking motion under the rear of the vehicle.

Three headlight systems are available for the 2019 model year including:

LED headlights with LED daytime running lights (standard on Premium).

Matrix-design LED headlights with high-beam assist (standard on Premium Plus).

HD Matrix-design LED headlights with dynamic indicators and high-beam assistant (standard on Prestige). The HD Matrix-design headlights have five horizontal lines that create a visual emphasis of width and make up the unique light signature of the A6. Fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

The A6 is standard equipped with LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals. New for 2019, the A6 features a unique taillight design that continues the horizontal architecture from the front of the vehicle. A chrome strip underscores the width of the vehicle and provides a visual link between the left and right taillights.

The interior of the A6 is larger than the outgoing model with more headroom and shoulder room in both the front and rear. The MMI touch response system with its black-panel design fuses together the interior architecture and user interface in a modern and sophisticated manner. The orientation of the interior is strongly angled towards the driver, creating a driver-centric cockpit.

Additional interior design highlights include:

Three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

Standard three-zone automatic climate control or available four-zone.

Standard power sunroof adds light to the cabin.

Standard leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching on seats and dashboard.

Standard heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment and available heated rear seats.

Available contour front seats with ventilation and massage function as part of the Individual Contour seating package.

Standard dark brown Walnut natural wood inlays or available achat gray fine grain birch wood inlays.

Standard interior lighting package with LED overhead console or available interior lighting package plus adds multicolor ambient light

Available heated rear seats and heated steering wheel.

Available aero-acoustic dual-pane glass minimizes cabin noise.

Powertrain and performance

The A6 features a newly developed 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine, which compared to its predecessor, delivers more power and weighs 30 pounds less. The 3.0-liter engine generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, 44 lb-ft of peak torque more than the previous generation, and it’s available between a range of 1,370 and 4,500 rpm. As a result, the A6 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

The V6 engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger positioned directly inside the “V” replacing the supercharger from the previous generation. This compact configuration ensures improved engine responsiveness and performance. As for intake, the Audi valvelift system (AVS) changes the duration of the valve opening depending on the throttle and engine speed. To help increase engine efficiency and power, the V6 engine uses a centrally mounted fuel injector and a combustion method with shorter compression and longer expansion phases. This allows for a higher compression ratio of 11.2:1, further improving the engine’s efficiency and allowing for greater torque delivery.

The seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission now transfers power to a quattro® with ultra® technology that is optimized for performance and efficiency. This technology allows for intelligent, proactive control of the all-wheel drive system to help predictively modify the torque application as the driver demands or the road conditions require.

New for 2019, the A6 will come standard equipped with Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. The 48-volt system is extremely compact – enough to be stored under the rear cargo floor. Power is supplied from the 10Ah battery to a belt alternator starter (BAS) to enhance the comfort of the start/stop system. A conventional pinion starter is used for cold starts only.

Chassis and suspension

The A6 sedan is also noticeably more dynamic than the outgoing model, due to innovative suspension solutions. The body of the A6 uses a mix of lightweight aluminum and high-strength steel to create a higher torsional rigidity than the previous model. Heavier materials crucial to vehicle rigidity have been moved closer to the center for enhanced handling and chassis response.

The redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction offers greater steering precision and excellent handling through optimized steering-rack placement direct at wheel centers. An available sport suspension lowers ride height by 20 mm. Standard equipped with progressive steering, the sporty steering ratio becomes more direct as the steering angle increases, making the mid-size sedan more maneuverable.

Advanced driver assistance systems

The new A6 offers a comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance systems. All of these systems benefit from a zFAS central driver assistance controller, which obtains information from up to 24 sensors and creates a digital picture of the A6’s environment to help compare, evaluate and derive strategies for the driver assistance systems.

Driver assistance features include:

Available Adaptive Cruise Assist (ACA), a “hands-on” system that helps the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance, and with lane tracking over a speed range of 0-95 mph and during traffic jam situations.

(ACA), a “hands-on” system that helps the driver with acceleration and braking, maintaining speed and following distance, and with lane tracking over a speed range of 0-95 mph and during traffic jam situations. Standard Audi pre sense city helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected.

helps detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the vehicle’s path, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate braking when a potential collision is detected. Top view camera system (front, rear and side views) with virtual 360 o surround view combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a real-time 3D model of the A6, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces.

combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a real-time 3D model of the A6, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces. Available intersection assist monitors cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or crossing lanes and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph.

monitors cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or crossing lanes and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by applying the brakes at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph. Available turn assist can help prevent a collision with an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane.

can help prevent a collision with an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane. Available traffic sign recognition (as part of the Driver assistance package) including vehicle speed warning, can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit. New for 2019 are “Right Turn on Red” signs as well as recommended exit and on-ramp speed limit signs.

(as part of the Driver assistance package) including vehicle speed warning, can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit. New for 2019 are “Right Turn on Red” signs as well as recommended exit and on-ramp speed limit signs. Audi side assist (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims) provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.

(standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims) provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph. Audi pre sense rear (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige) helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the seat belts in the case of a rear-end collision.

(standard on Premium Plus and Prestige) helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and can close the windows and sunroof and tension the seat belts in the case of a rear-end collision. Vehicle exit warning (as part of Audi side assist) can help prevent incidents when moving objects are approaching from behind as the vehicle doors are opened with a visual red indication on the interior LED light strip of the door trim, acoustic warning, and new for A6, a one-to-two second delay in the door handle release.

(as part of Audi side assist) can help prevent incidents when moving objects are approaching from behind as the vehicle doors are opened with a visual red indication on the interior LED light strip of the door trim, acoustic warning, and new for A6, a one-to-two second delay in the door handle release. Rear cross traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space and can help alert the driver through a brake jolt in certain situations, for example in the case where an approaching vehicle is detected.



Pricing detail:

Model year 2019 A6 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

Model Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2019 Audi A6 $58,900 $62,700 $67,100

*Prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

For more information, please visit www.audiusa.com.

Starting MSRP of $58,900 for a 2019 Audi A6 with 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine. Price excludes destination, taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

