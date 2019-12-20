Preview of the new Caddy from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ahead of world première in February 2020

All new. Yet all Caddy. Initial sketches of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles design give a preview of how the all-new Caddy could look when it is unveiled in 2020: one thing is for sure, no screw has been left untouched. Nevertheless the new Caddy will again become the benchmark vehicle in the A segment of commercial delivery vans and privately used family MPVs.

An early Christmas present: initial sketches from the early development of the new Caddy indicate that many aspects of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ future compact van model are going to be different next year. The concept drawings of the panel van variant of the Caddy underline the fact that a new self-confidence will be entering the otherwise so functional and practical vehicle class. The draft design shows possible configurations: everything different, but still with a high cargo capacity and great variability, which has always made the Caddy attractive to its customers. In short: 100 per cent new, 100 per cent Caddy.

An example of a more sporty style in the segment is indicated, for instance, by the slightly sloping roof line, as well as by the sculpturally shaped, large side areas – with the new Caddy showing here a lean, one-piece design. It can be assumed that in future more customers involved in sport and active leisure pursuits will consider the new Caddy an interesting, practical alternative.

Shown here is the Cargo version of the new Caddy with several striking pointers to the actual full production panel van. These include the more strongly vertically arranged, slim LED lights at the rear. These will also appear on the passenger car version. The concept vehicle drawings also show a larger looking rear window, a significant element of the passenger car variant. In line with customer wishes, the commercially used versions of the new Caddy will also have a non-transparent tailgate and continue to offer swing doors as an option.

Larger wheels, a vehicle front with a cohesive look and LED lights, a narrower radiator grille and a larger looking logo are further elements of the redesigned Caddy. All signs that the new model too is launching with the aim of becoming the benchmark in its class.

SOURCE: Volkswagen