Presidential display for DS Automobiles at Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille 2017

Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, now an established event in the roster of the world’s exceptional automotive meetings, will be held on Sunday 10 September at Domaine de Chantilly. Involved since its creation, DS Automobiles is once again participating as a partner of the fourth event. The DS brand is also the official transport provider of this year’s show, with numerous DS 5 models in use. It is however, within the walls of the Domaine that the attending public will be able to fully appreciate the avant-garde spirit that has driven DS since 1955.

“For DS, the 2017 Chantilly Arts & Elégance will be presidential. Participation in the Concours d’Élégance is with the latest Presidential car; DS 7 CROSSBACK alongside a creation on the theme of the ‘French Republic’ commissioned specially for the occasion by Eymeric François. “The unique duo reflect our taste for elegance, refinement and modernity, as well as the avant-garde spirit that has driven the brand to pursue the history of the legendary DS since 1955. Innovation and the excellence of French savoir-faire are always at the heart of our creations and those values will be fully on show at Chantilly”, said Yves Bonnefont, DS Automobiles CEO.

From the parade to exhibitions and special events, read on to find out more about the DS programme:

DS 7 CROSSBACK – THE SUV BY DS, IS IN THE SPOTLIGHT ON THE GRAND CONDÉ GROUNDS

Following its first official appearance on 14 May for the first time in public on official ceremonial duties for the 25th French President, DS 7 CROSSBACK will be continuing its debut on the grounds of the ‘Grand Condé’ at Domaine de Chantilly.

The DS 7 CROSSBACK will also be taking part in the Concours d’Élegance in its Presidential version alongside a creation by Parisian fashion designer Eymeric François. And it will be revealed to the public at Chantilly Arts & Elegance on the Chateau’s main esplanade in several versions. A few weeks ahead of launch, visitors will be the first to appreciate the savoir-faire of DS engineers and craftsmen, expressed through the new model’s charismatic design, leading-edge technologies and refined interior combining the elegance of premium materials and ultra-precise finish. Designed for avant-garde spirits, DS 7 CROSSBACK La Première – the Limited Edition launch model is now available to order in DS Stores, DS Salons and online at https://reservationlapremierefinance.ds7crossback.co.uk/– until the end of 2017 for those looking to become the first to take to the wheel of the new SUV by DS in 2018.

PRESIDENTIAL DS 7 CROSSBACK ALONGSIDE DS AND SM MODELS FROM THE FIFTH REPUBLIC

With the Presidential DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS Automobiles is honouring the tradition of the DS and SM cars used by the Presidents of France’s Fifth Republic. With the DS Heritage* parade at Chantilly, the DS brand is inviting visitors to step back in time in the company of four exceptional cars: the 1968 Presidential DS 21 – the longest ever made; the 1972 open-top Presidential SM; the 1972 DS 21 Prestige, typical of the black DS cavalcades in the courtyards of the Elysée and Matignon Palaces; and the Presidential DS 5 used for the investiture of 2012.

The Presidential DS 7 CROSSBACK, a unique model, will be on display alongside its ancestors. The ultra-customised vehicle steps into exclusive territory with its specially commissioned open-top roof, ‘French Republic’ signatures on its sides, and flag-holder. The black ‘Art Leather’ interior is enhanced by ‘Toile de Laque’ trim designed and produced by Atelier Maury a renowned Parisian gilder. The door-mirror housings and 20-inch wheels are ornamented with subtle touches of gold, demonstrating the special French savoir-faire perpetuated by these craftsmen over the centuries.

DS AUTOMOBILES AND EYMERIC FRANCOIS: A WINNING DUO

After winning the 2016 Concours d’Élegance, DS Automobiles and Eymeric François are pursuing their creative collaboration and looking to defend the title at this year’s Chantilly Arts & Elegance.

Following its outing on the paving stones of the Champs-Elysées with the new French President on board, DS 7 CROSSBACK will be taking a spin on the softer ground of Chantilly accompanied by a model dressed in an outfit created especially for the event on the theme of the ‘French Republic’. This will be one of the day’s biggest surprises, blending elegance and Sunday-in-the-country style. Thrills are undoubtedly in store given the illustrious track record of Eymeric François – the Parisian fashion designer enhances his creations with unexpected objects that have become trademarks of his work, including needles, zips and elastic ribbons. Inspired by Paris and by the golden age of Hollywood, Eymeric François seeks to make each woman unique and legendary.

DS AND SM FANS IN ATTENDANCE AT AN EVENT THAT CELEBRATES OUTSTANDING CARS

In addition to the Presidential models – odes to French-style excellence and savoir-faire – the DS brand would not be what it is today without the outstanding heritage of the DS and SM cars that marked out the 20th century. Hence the presence at this exceptional automotive event with over 20 original DS and SM models, displayed on the lawns at Chantilly and aims to celebrate the avant-garde spirit embodied by these vehicles. Thanks to the invaluable contribution of the Amicale DS club federation and affiliated DS and SM clubs, these classic models will brighten the day for visitors. DS 19, DS 21, DS 23, DSpecial, DS Cabriolet, DS Coupé along with SM models will be there for the viewing pleasure of enthusiasts, who will be able to meet with their owners. And for those who dream of taking to the wheel of a DS and having their photo taken on board, a 1968 DS 21 will be at their disposal on the main esplanade of the Château.

* DS Heritage is a part of ‘L‘Aventure Peugeot Citroën DS’, an association managed by the PSA Group to manage, maintain and preserve the heritage of the three iconic brands www.laventurepeugeotcitroends.fr

