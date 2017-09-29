Presales start for new Audi A8

At the Audi Summit in Barcelona the brand with the Four Rings celebrated the world premiere of the new Audi A8. Customers in Germany will be able to order the luxury sedan from October 5. With strikingly stylish design, first-class chassis solutions, a touch operating concept and the electrification of all drive units, the fourth generation of the A8 provides the latest reference for Vorsprung durch Technik. The basic price in Germany for the flagship is 90,600 euros; the long-wheelbase version starts at 94,100 euros.