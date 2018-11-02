Prepare for darkness: Camry and Highlander to get Nightshade Special Edition

Toyota is preempting the earlier sunset associated with the end of Daylight Savings Time this weekend by turning down the lights on two new Nightshade Special Editions. The 2019 Camry and Highlander will both get Nightshade Special Edition packages that offer sporty styling with black accents, guaranteed to stand out with the sun up or down. The Camry Nightshade Special Edition and the Highlander Nightshade Special Edition will both be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show and be available for purchase in 2019.

Turning Even More Heads: Camry Nightshade

The 2019 Camry, already known for its stylish exterior, adds the Nightshade Special Edition package to the SE grade on which it’s based to give a blacked-out look that is sure to turn heads. Black 18-inch wheels and a black spoiler highlight this special edition package.

Additional exterior accents continue the theme in the form of black window molding, black mirror caps, a black shark fin, and black door handles, while black exterior Toyota emblems complete the Nightshade’s look. The Camry Nightshade Special Edition will be available at dealerships in 2019 in colors Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver, and Super White.

Highlander Nightshade is Sexy and Sleek

The Highlander Nightshade Special Edition makes the SE grade even sportier, adding black accents to its rear spoiler, shark fin antenna, exterior door handles, and mirror caps. Black 19-inch wheels, complete with black lug nuts, will match the black headlights and fog lamps. The Toyota emblems on the front and back will get the same treatment.

The Highlander Nightshade Special Edition will be available this January in a limited run of 5,000 total units, available in Midnight Black Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Salsa Red Pearl, and Blizzard Pearl.

The Camry and Highlander Nightshade Special Editions comes on the heels of the 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition announcement last month, which added the same black accents to its Limited grade. The 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition is available in select colors: Midnight black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.

SOURCE: Toyota