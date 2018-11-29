Premiere of the “Stroke Eight” coupés in 1968: The history of Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupés begins 50 years ago

Mercedes-Benz set a benchmark for elegance 50 years ago, right in the middle of the 1968 revolution: in January 1968, the “Stroke Eight” saloons of the 115 and 114 model series set new stylistic and technical standards. Now, the coupés of the 114 model series round off the top end of the model range of this first independent upper mid-range series by Mercedes-Benz and establish the tradition of today’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupés. The third “Stroke Eight” body variant to follow in December 1968 were the saloons with a long wheelbase and, later on, chassis for special-purpose bodies.

The experts are impressed by the two-door long-distance vehicle with its high-quality interior equipment, including carpeting and elegant wood veneer on the dashboard. Trade magazine “auto motor und sport” writes: “The coupé also provides the level of comfort missing from the saloon. A touch of luxury is offered in a functional package at an acceptable price.”

Technically, the coupé closely resembles the saloon. Its design, however, clearly sets the sporty-elegant touring car apart from the four-door model: the front and rear windows are flatter than those of the saloon and, together with the roofline, which is 45 millimetres lower, create a dynamic silhouette. There are also frameless and fully retractable side windows at the front and rear. Removing the B-pillar creates generous, open areas. The overall style is harmoniously rounded off by the bumper, which extends up to the rear wheel section.

By the end of production in August 1976, Mercedes-Benz had built a total of more than 67,000 “Stroke Eight” coupés of the 114 model series. The most successful model, with 21,787 units, is the 250 CE. The top-of-the-line model ─ the 280 CE ─ is built 11,518 times. Some 60 percent of the coupés are exported. Today, the coupés are among the most sought-after classics on offer from ALL TIME STARS, the Mercedes-Benz Classic dealer (https://www.mercedes-benz.com/de/mercedes-benz/classic/all-time-stars/).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Daimler