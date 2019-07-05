Premiere of the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Fourth model from Audi Sport customer racing unveiled in front of large audience

Most powerful customer racing car with 470 kW (640 hp)

Audi Sport customer racing delivers fascination galore with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Oliver Hoffmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing and nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen together with the Duke of Richmond – the organizer of the Goodwood Festival of Speed – unveiled the new sports car. The expert audience enthusiastically watched the premiere of the sports car with an output of 470 kW (640 hp) – the most powerful one in the eleven-year history of the customer racing program.

“This sports car with its emotive high-performance V10 engine marks the top end of our customer racing program. The legendary event at Goodwood is the ideal venue for unveiling such a fascinating sports car,” said Oliver Hoffmann. The race car has been created for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020. It will fill a gap between the existing GT3 and GT4 categories and specifically feature cars with high longitudinal dynamics. Consequently, this type of race car addresses gentleman drivers who have been the backbone of GT racing for decades. The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the ideal sports car for classic fielding in races, as well as being suitable for Track Days and events at Race Resorts, which enjoy increasing popularity among this group of customers worldwide. Audi Sport has presented the fourth model for customer racing in the Audi R8 LMS GT2. The brand has been successful worldwide in the TCR, GT3 and GT4 classes.

The most powerful version of the Audi R8 LMS, selling for a price of 338,000 euros (plus VAT), can now be ordered. In December, Audi Sport customer racing will start delivering the first race cars to customers. From the 2020 season on, they will be able to compete in the new GT2 class that will open up a new stage in racing to the world’s most beautiful super sports cars.

SOURCE: Audi AG