Premiere of new Toyota C-HR+, bZ4X, and Lexus RZ in Europe

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will be expanding its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup in Europe as part of its multi-pathway approach toward achieving a carbon-neutral society.

Toward Carbon Neutrality

Toyota is committed to product and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, various types of mobility are being rolled out as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach offering electrified vehicle options tailored to the customer needs in each country and region around the world.

Compared to other regions, Europe has a high rate of electrified vehicle ownership and a high level of BEV ownership. As a result, there is a need to further strengthen BEV products. To accelerate the multi-pathway approach, after launching the all-new Urban Cruiser at the end of last year in Europe, Toyota will be launching the three new models below as a lineup that can cover the B-, C-, and D-SUV segments, which are major parts of the European market.

New Model Launches in Europe

Toyota C-HR+

A BEV system has been introduced for the powertrain of the new Toyota C-HR+.

It has sleek styling that draws attention and offers practicality with its spacious cabin and a luggage space with a generous capacity of 416 liters.

Adopts the e-TNGA platform, the specially tuned suspension offers a driving experience with true satisfaction.

It is installed with two lithium-ion batteries that include modified battery cells. The base specification has a battery capacity of 57.7 kWh for a cruising range of 455 km *1 , while the specification with a longer cruising range has a battery capacity of 77.0 kWh to ensure a cruising range of 600 km *1 .

Together with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive types, a wide range of options are available to customers.

Main specifications (development targets) for the Europe-spec Toyota C-HR+

Driveline FWD AWD Length (mm) 4,520 Width (mm) 1,870 Height (mm) 1,595 Wheelbase (mm) 2,750 System maximum output (kW) 123 165 252 Cruising range (km) 455 600 525 0-100 km/h acceleration (seconds) 8.6 7.4 5.2 Battery capacity*2 (Total electric power) (kWh) 57.7 77.0

*1 Development target (European specifications) *2 Measured in accordance with IEC standard 62660-1.

bZ4X (European specifications)

Similar to the Toyota C-HR+, the bZ4X is installed with two lithium-ion batteries. The lineup includes a base specification with a battery capacity of 57.7 kWh and another with a battery capacity of 73.1 kWh for a longer cruising range. The battery options have been expanded in considering diverse customer needs. Together with making eAxle more efficient, the model with a battery capacity of 73.1 kWh extends the cruising range by approximately 70 km *3 compared to the current model.

The new bZ4X is scheduled to launch in Europe in the second half of 2025.

Main specifications (development targets) for bZ4X

Driveline FWD AWD Length (mm) 4,690 Width (mm) 1,860 Height (mm) 1,650 Wheelbase (mm) 2,850 System maximum output (kW) 123 165 252 Cruising range (km) 445 573 520 0-100 km/h acceleration (seconds) 8.6 7.4 5.1 Battery capacity*6 (Total electric power) (kWh) 57.7 73.1

*3 Internal measurement values for WLTP mode *4 A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging; a first for Toyota *5 Rapid charging time (European specifications) at -10°C *6 Measured in accordance with IEC standard 62660-1.

Lexus RZ

Continuously pursuing the ‘The Natural’ driving concept to further refine the LEXUS Driving Signature

Optimizing the battery EV system to achieve an increase in driving range and shorter charging times

Expanding the lineup with the high-output motor-equipped RZ 550e F SPORT

Accelerating the ‘Dialogue between Driver and Vehicle’ with the adoption of a Steer-by-Wire System for a new driving experience

Introducing Interactive Manual Drive, a feature enabling manual-like control of drive force for an engaging driving experience

Moving forward, Toyota will continue to address customer needs in each region and contribute to carbon neutrality by developing various options―including HEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs―while striving to make ever-better cars.

Good afternoon, everyone.

It is great to be back here in Brussels with all of you, with so many familiar faces from when I was here just over a year ago.

Since then, we’ve seen great changes, as well as disruption, in the automotive industry―some expected, some not.

At the same time, we have also been reminded of the importance of stability. And it’s this stability that allows us to challenge the future from a position of strength.

Now much of our stability is the result of a mantra that Akio Toyoda instilled in us over a decade ago: “Ever-Better Cars.”

It sounds so obvious that it should go without saying. But some of the most important principles in life are the most simple―and the easiest to take for granted.

In his own telling, it was purposely fundamental, but also purposely vague. He wanted us, as designers, engineers, and planners, to have the freedom to interpret what “better” really means.

And over the last 10 years, we, together with Akio and everyone else in the company, have worked to interpret this into reality.

Now if I were to offer an insight into what that actually means, I’d have to say that it all starts with seeing things from the customer’s point of view.

It’s about creating aspirational experiences―from the down-to-earth opportunities that the Hilux Champ creates for everyday working people in Thailand, to the redefinition of mobile space that is the Alphard in Japan.

But it’s also about ensuring that our products are honest. Now, I have been in charge of Toyota and Lexus design for quite a few years, and I am often asked, “Why don’t you make all your cars more consistent in the way they look?”

But I believe that each car should be an honest representation of its specific concept, or value to the customer.

The new Land Cruiser finds its truth in its origins: a car that gets you anywhere, but most importantly gets you back again; a design that emphasises the beauty of functionality.

Prius, on the other hand, shows that efficiency can also be sexy. And Century, a car that many of you may not know, is not only an icon of Toyota’s heritage, but also a leader in innovation. Its design and craftsmanship draw from all sides of Japanese expertise: from the deepest cultural roots, to cutting edge modern technology.

So, from Century to Yaris, every customer can choose their car on its own merits, with the feeling that it was designed specifically for them.

And in turn, this facilitates an agile approach to product planning, an agility that also applies on a regional level―respect for all our regions is central to creating ever-better cars.

In China, the bZ3X bZ3C, and the bZ7 are all dedicated models, designed specifically for Chinese customers seeking an oasis in their busy everyday lives.

Or maybe, it’s about the unbridled opportunities for recreation in America, with the Tacoma and 4Runner.

And to come full circle, here in Europe the Aygo Cross brings funky dexterity to European streets.

With 380,000 Toyota employees globally, 22 R&D sites, and 69 manufacturing sites all around the world, we respect the cumulative knowledge, experience and culture of all regions. We will always seek to be best in town, wherever that might be.

Now all this adds up to 10 million vehicles from three brands. And each brand has a distinct belief and role, resonating with customers in a broader sense.

Lexus is all about discovery. The LF-ZC that I presented to you here last time, is a showcase for technology that enables you to discover an immersive future.

We hope to push boundaries to create inspirational new experiences for all our customers, and that’s a future that begins today, through the steer-by-wire and virtual gear shifting that you’ll see in the new Lexus RZ later on.

Now, GR is all about passion. Motorsports pushes our cars and our engineers to the limits, and this translates into authentic race-bred performance for customers. And it’s also a development advantage for us as a company.

Finally, the Toyota brand is all about mobility for all. All customers should feel empowered to make the right choice for themselves.

Providing choice and opportunity is at the heart of ever-better cars…and everything we do, and that includes the path to sustainability.

Which brings me to the elephant in the room―powertrain. Now you’ve seen this graphic many times before: a full palette of powertrains.

We don’t claim to be original in our way of thinking. The idea that multiple propulsion systems can exist together is as old as the car itself. And as I stand here today, there is still no single answer.

The breadth of our multi-pathway strategy is all about being ready to address regional needs, as and when they evolve.

Whether it’s a new flex-fuel hybrid in South America, a new fuel cell sedan in Japan, or here in Europe three new production B.E.V.s that we will present to you today.

In 2022, the bZ4X was released. Its drivability, its offroad and snow performance, its packaging, its styling, it presented an opportunity that only a mature automotive company could offer.

But I think it’s fair to say that we experienced a few bumps in the road during the launch.

So, we went back to time-tested Toyota principles. We listened to our customers, our retailers, and the journalists who were testing our products.

It wasn’t an easy process, but our kaizen, or continuous improvement, paid off. And we are really proud that in Norway, where B.E.V.s are dominant, the bZ4X is currently No.1 in sales.

And now, it’s getting even better. Ladies and gentlemen, the new, further improved bZ4X…

So what do you think?

It’s more powerful, it’s sportier…And it’s not just the looks. Increased range goes without saying. It’s also got up to 50% more power, charging times that are up to twice as fast, and double the towing capacity.

The interior is also completely reworked, including a new 14-inch multimedia display and new software that will ease journey planning, strengthening everything that has made bZ4X a car for an active carbon neutral lifestyle.

And our journey today continues with invention. We are inventing a new path together with all our regions, and nothing represents that better than C-HR.

The original C-HR showed that success can come by surprising customers, and when it was first launched, it caused quite a stir. Born in Europe for Europe, it carved out a new market to become a million unit, best-selling car.

The 2nd generation continued that innovation, a radical fashion statement that stood out from the crowd for customers who wanted to do the same.

It is the perfect model to now bring B.E.V. to the core of our portfolio.

Now, the eagle-eyed amongst you may remember that the electric C-HR was first presented by Akio Toyoda at our EV showcase in 2021. I remember Akio saying at the time that it looked like a car with attitude, a car you’d want to get behind the wheel of.

It’s an electric car true to the ever better cars philosophy. And now, with up to 600 km of range, over 340 horsepower, and 0-100 in just 5.2 seconds―all enabled by the eTNGA platform―it’s got surprising dynamics, surprising agility, and surprising practicality.

We believe this is a car that will create the next aspirational experience, one that is truly relevant to the region in which it originated.

Ladies and gentlemen, the all-new C-HR+…

