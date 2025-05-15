Premiere of new bZ Woodland BEV focused on driving performance and spaciousness in North America

Expanding BEV lineup as part of the multi-pathway approach

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it will be expanding its battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup in North America as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach toward achieving a carbon-neutral society. The new bZ Woodland will premiere at a new vehicle launch event hosted by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), a Toyota affiliate in North America, from May 19 to 21. The new bZ Woodland is scheduled to go on sale in North America in early 2026.

The bZ4X Touring, the Japanese domestic model of the bZ Woodland is scheduled to launch*1 in Japan around spring 2026.

*1 The partially redesigned bZ4X is also scheduled to launch in Japan the second half of 2025.

Toward carbon neutrality

Toyota is committed to product and region-centered management with the aim of making ever-better cars. In developing powertrain systems to achieve carbon neutrality, various types of mobility are being rolled out as part of Toyota’s multi-pathway approach offering electrified vehicle options tailored to customer needs in each country and region around the world.

The U.S. market is expected to see steady growth, primarily in BEVs, and U.S. manufacturers have a high market share in BEVs. Therefore, it is necessary to further strengthen products. To accelerate the multi-pathway approach, Toyota is introducing the new bZ Woodland along with the bZ*2 and TOYOTA C-HR as a BEV lineup to cover SUVs, a major segment of the North American market.

*2 The North American model name for the bZ4X

New bZ Woodland (North American specifications)

The new bZ Woodland uses lithium-ion batteries with a total power capacity of 74.7 kWh*3*4 to ensure a cruising range of approximately 260 miles*5 (AWD model), thanks in part to the highly efficient eAxle.

It comes with battery pre-conditioning*6, with a development target of rapid charging in approximately 30 minutes*7 under cold conditions by maintaining the battery at a temperature optimal for charging.

It uses NACS*8 as the rapid (DC) charging standard.

The AWD model adopts a high-output type front and rear eAxle. In addition, the use of an evolved control system allows greater freedom in distributing front and rear driving force, achieving excellent driving stability even in outdoor situations.

The new bZ Woodland features luggage space with a generous capacity of 30 cu.ft*3.

It is scheduled to launch in North America in early 2026.

Length Width Height Wheelbase bZ Woodland 4,830 mm*3 1,860 mm*3 1,620 mm*3 2,850 mm*3

*3 Development target (North American specifications)

*4 Calculated in accordance with IEC standard 62660-1

*5 Development target value when driving in EPA mode (North American specifications)

*6 A function that adjusts the battery temperature before rapid charging

*7 Rapid charging time (North American specifications) at -10°C

*8 NACS North American Charging System

Moving forward, Toyota will continue to address customer needs in each region and contribute to carbon neutrality by developing various options―including HEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs―while striving to make ever-better cars.

