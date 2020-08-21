Premiere in China: first AMG Experience Centre in the world opens at the Zhejiang International Circuit

Mercedes-AMG is setting a new benchmark for the product and brand experience with its first Experience Centre anywhere in the world. Customers and fans can experience the motorsport DNA of the brand from Affalterbach in close-up – on and alongside the immediately adjacent racing circuit. The new format complements the existing sales network of AMG Brand Centres and AMG Performance Centres.

The new AMG Experience Centre lies about two hours’ drive from Shanghai, occupying an area of around 1305 square metres directly adjacent to the Zhejiang International Circuit. The exclusive AMG format offers twelve functional areas and four display areas over two floors, adding up to an extremely comprehensive brand and product experience and allowing visitors to discover for themselves the many facets of Driving Performance.

The showroom on the ground floor provides an insight into the history of Mercedes-AMG. The vehicles and technologies on display here can be explored in analogue form as well as digitally using VR technology. Specially trained AMG experts are on hand to provide detailed information and individual guidance. If a customer expresses an interest in buying, they will be put in touch with their nearest AMG retail partner. The facilities on offer are further enhanced by the “Café63”, a lounge and an exclusive selection of high-quality lifestyle accessories available from the AMG Shop. The whole area can furthermore be used as an event location, for which it can be flexibly configured. Stairs lead up to the interactive experience zone on the first floor. Motorsport enthusiasts can experience racing simulators and AR applications here, set among the successes of the AMG Customer Racing Teams. A slot car race track controlled via brainwaves is yet another technological highlight that serves to emphasise the experience-oriented nature of the format.

The opportunity to experience the AMG vehicle range on the race track, in cooperation with the AMG Driving Academy and qualified instructors, is the culminating feature of the customer experience and represents the unique selling proposition of this new format. An extensive pool of vehicles encompassing the very latest models is available for test drives and driving events on the 3.2-kilometre circuit. It also includes GT3 and GT4 racing vehicles, in which visitors can experience the true fascination of motor racing. In addition to this exclusive use of the track, the Zhejiang International Circuit offers special monthly track days, in which interested customers and fans can take part either in their own vehicles or in AMG vehicles booked from the Centre.

The architecture of the AMG Experience Centre builds on the familiar and established design features of the AMG Brand Centres, while also integrating a series of individual elements that emphasise the unique character of the format. Reflecting the experience-based focus of the Centre, the image of the brand conveyed here is very much oriented towards motorsport, allowing visitors an authentic sense of being part of the “World’s Fastest Family”.

With 120 AMG Performance Centres and the exclusive AMG Brand Centres in Peking and Shanghai, the Chinese market enjoys a well-developed sales network that represents a key factor in the success of the brand’s growth objectives. As a third pillar of the physical brand presence, the new AMG Experience Centre provides strategic momentum for the future development of the brand and for the associated opportunities to tap into the further potential for sales.

