Premiere in Bratislava: ŠKODA enters E Mobility era by launching SUPERB iV and CITIGOe iV and presents revised SUPERB

The curtain is raised for ŠKODA at this year’s IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. On the day of the quarter-finals, the Czech car manufacturer is presenting its first electrified production models and its updated flagship model, the SUPERB, to the public for the first time in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. The SUPERB iV and the CITIGOe iV mark ŠKODA’s entry into the era of E?Mobility. As the main sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship for many years, ŠKODA is using the sporting event in Bratislava as the setting for a vehicle presentation for the first time.

ŠKODA CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, “Today, ŠKODA is entering the era of E?Mobility – a very special moment for the company, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year. Two models are kicking things off: our first all?electric model, the CITIGOe iV, as the brand’s first step into the E?Mobility era and the SUPERB iV as the brand’s first plug?in hybrid model. In addition, we are presenting the new edition of our flagship model, the SUPERB, with a refined design and new technologies.”

ŠKODA is combining a sports sponsorship activity and a vehicle presentation for the first time. The company is thereby emphasising its long?standing connection with the Ice Hockey World Championship.

ŠKODA AUTO’s support of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is now the longest main sponsorship in the history of sports world championships – and at 27 tournaments constitutes a world record. As a dynamic, fascinating and down?to?earth sport, ice hockey is a perfect match for the Czech car manufacturer and, in addition to cycling, forms a central pillar of ŠKODA’s sponsorship strategy. At the world championships in Prague and Bratislava in 1992, the company was already the vehicle partner; since 1993, ŠKODA has been the official main sponsor and vehicle partner of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The brand is coming full circle at this year’s world championship in the Slovakian capital. Bratislava is the perfect place for the first vehicle world premiere on the world championship stage and for the premiere of the new ŠKODA CITIGOe iV. Production of the all?electric city car will begin there this year.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, said, “Entering the era of E?Mobility is an important step into the future for ŠKODA. The SUPERB iV plug?in hybrid and the CITIGOe iV are just the beginning. The first all?electric ŠKODA based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform will follow as early as 2020.”

ŠKODA SUPERB iV with a total power output of 160 kW (218 PS)

Just like all of the SUPERB models, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV will be produced at the Kvasiny plant. The SUPERB iV is the first ŠKODA model to feature plug-in hybrid drive. The SUPERB iV is powered by a 1.4 TSI petrol engine delivering 115 kW (156 PS) and an 85?kW electric motor. The maximum power output is 160 kW (218 PS), allowing for particularly sustainable mobility without compromising on dynamism. The ŠKODA SUPERB iV fulfils the Euro 6d?TEMP emissions standard; the car’s CO2 emissions are below 40 g/km. The 13?kWh battery enables an all?electric, zero?emission range of up to 55 km in the WLTP cycle and can be charged using a standard household plug socket, a wall box, or while driving using the petrol engine as well as brake energy recovery. When used in combination with the petrol engine, the range is 850 km. Furthermore, the SUPERB iV is equipped with the latest generation of infotainment system.

SOURCE: ŠKODA