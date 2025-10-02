Premiere at Busworld 2025: Knorr-Bremse presents electric power steering for buses

Knorr-Bremse is presenting its EPS (electric power steering) for buses for the first time at Busworld 2025

Knorr-Bremse is presenting its EPS (electric power steering) for buses for the first time at Busworld 2025. Knorr-Bremse’s EPS increases road safety and driving comfort while also reducing the energy and fuel consumption of buses thanks to its “power-on-demand” principle – regardless of the drive technology. In addition to EPS, Knorr-Bremse will be exhibiting other state-of-the-art and efficient solutions for buses in Hall 11 (Booth 1161). Busworld will take place in Brussels from October 4 to 9, 2025.

Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: “At Busworld, we are presenting our latest innovative solutions for powerful, safe, and environmentally friendly buses. This year, the focus is on our groundbreaking electric power steering system, with which we are playing a key role in shaping the mobility of the future. EPS offers our bus customers valuable functions that reduce overall operating costs and CO 2 emissions during operation, thus directly contributing to the fulfillment of the EU’s CO 2 targets.”

EPS enables an average reduction of approximately 1,000 kilograms of CO 2 per bus per year in a standard driving profile. A wide range of driver assistance functions also significantly increase driving comfort, especially at the comparatively low speeds of city buses. The fact that it is maintenance-free and does not require servo oil changes also contributes to sustainable operation.

Modular SYNACT® disc brake family and modular GSBC brake control

Knorr-Bremse is also exhibiting its modular SYNACT disc brake family in Brussels. Available as axial or radial brakes, SYNACT® offers optimal solutions for all combustion engine and electrified bus applications worldwide.

Customers benefit from weight savings of up to 48 kilograms per bus. The Active Caliper Release (ACR) can also reduce energy consumption during driving, thereby contributing to fuel savings and lower CO 2 emissions. Thanks to the Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Toolbox, which ensures noise-optimized brake performance in city centers, SYNACT is particularly well prepared for the challenges of electrically powered vehicle generations.

The Global Scalable Brake Control (GSBC) reduces the previous variety of components to a technical brake control platform using a modular approach. The system offers brake control functions, interfaces with modern driver assistance systems, and can be easily expanded to become a redundant system for highly automated driving. Another important function is the automatic activation of the brakes when the bus door is open at the bus stop. The integration of the drive motors into the vehicle dynamics control loop increases the range of e-buses and reduces brake pad wear.

Innovative solutions for safe and efficient urban and long-distance transport

The new iTPMS tire pressure monitoring system checks tire pressure and warns the driver in case of deviations. The system meets the legal requirements of the UNECE R141 standard. The ELC electronic level control system uses electronic control to provide the main functions of level compensation, level adjustment, and load distribution for coaches and buses with air suspension. The so-called kneeling function can be used, for example, to lower the level of buses on one side, making it easier for passengers to get on and off.

At Busworld, Knorr-Bremse is also presenting its pioneering Fusion Front and Proximity ADAS driver assistance systems, which use a combination of front cameras and radars to detect information about complex traffic situations and relevant objects. Knorr-Bremse has optimized both the active ADAS functions such as AEBS and the warning functions such as LDWS, BSIS, and MOIS specifically for use in buses. In the area of air supply, Knorr-Bremse is also exhibiting the Rotary Vane Compressor, which, with a new electric motor, is suitable for electric buses with low to medium air requirements.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse