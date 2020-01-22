Preliminary results for the financial year 2019 including anticipated additional expenses below earnings expectations

In the financial year 2019, Daimler AG has achieved a preliminary Group EBIT of EUR 5.6 billion (financial year 2018: EUR 11.1 billion). Not included therein are anticipated additional expenses for ongoing governmental and court proceedings and measures relating to Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles in various regions and markets. Upon preliminary assessment, these amount to EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion and will essentially have a negative impact at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans. As a result, the Return on Sales (RoS) of the division Mercedes-Benz Vans will be below the current forecast of minus 15 to minus 17%.

EBIT and the Return on Sales/Return on Equity (RoS/RoE) of the divisions without these anticipated additional expenses amount to:

Mercedes-Benz Cars EBIT: EUR 3.7 (2018: 7.2) billion, RoS: 4.0 (2018: 7.8) %

Daimler Trucks EBIT: EUR 2.5 (2018: 2.8) billion, RoS: 6.1 (2018: 7.2) %

Mercedes-Benz Vans EBIT: minus EUR 2.4 (2018: EUR 0.3) billion, RoS: minus 15.9 (2018: 2.3) %

Daimler Buses EBIT: EUR 0.3 (2018: 0.3) billion, RoS: 6.0 (2018: 5.9) %

Daimler Mobility EBIT: EUR 2.1 (2018: 1.4) billion, RoE: 15.3 (2018: 11.1) %

Reconciliation EBIT: minus EUR 0.6 (2018: minus 0.8) billion

All stated figures are preliminary and unaudited.

The following effects from the fourth quarter 2019 are contained in the above-mentioned earnings figures:

One-off expenses in the division Mercedes-Benz Vans for the review and prioritization of the product portfolio in the amount of around EUR 0.3 billion,

One-off expenses in the amount of around EUR 0.3 billion in the division Daimler Mobility in the course of the realignment of the YOUR NOW Group to profitable growth.

Daimler AG will publish further key figures of the financial year 2019 as well as the fourth quarter 2019 on February 11, 2020.

EBIT and Return on Sales/Return on Equity are defined on pp. 344 and 345 of the Daimler Annual Report 2018.

SOURCE: Daimler