Preh presents 3D landscape operating concept at Auto Shanghai 2019

Preh GmbH has taken touch-screen operation in the vehicle to a new level. From April 16 to 25, 2019, the HMI specialist will present an innovative further development of its “haptic landscapes” concept at Auto Shanghai. Thanks to their structured surface and haptic feedback, these landscapes make selecting functions in the vehicle interior easier. Preh’s new 3D landscape concept shows how a transparent touchscreen cover in the form of a 3D surface with elevations and depressions, as well as an active feel, noticeably improves touchscreen usability. At the joint stand with Preh’s parent company Joyson at Booth 6BF151 in Hall 6.2, visitors can see for themselves that haptic aids and feedback can be combined with a brand-specific high-quality design.

The key feature of the 3D landscape concept is that the user’s finger can orientate itself on the surface without prematurely triggering an undesired function. Only when a defined force threshold is exceeded by conscious pressure is the function selected. An active haptic confirms this with a tactile impulse that gives the user a similar feel as when pressing a (conventional) button. The color coding of the individual menus provides further orientation and facilitates intuitive operation after a short learning phase.

Additional advantages of the new Preh concept include the many design options, such as the touchscreen’s ability to be combined with a rotary knob placed on the display. The knob is attached using a special adhesive technology and can also be fitted with a push-button function. Alternatively, by means of active haptic feedback, rotary or slider functions can be realized virtually, such as the continuous regulation of the air conditioning system’s temperature control.

Preh Chief Technology Officer Jochen Ehrenberg said: “Touchscreens have become an integral part of modern vehicles. Due to the increasing number of operating functions, however, conventional touch solutions also increase the danger that the driver gets distracted. To avoid this risk, we developed our 3D landscape concept, which features surfaces with structure and active haptic feedback.”

Other Preh GmbH exhibition highlights include innovative e-mobility applications, especially in the field of ??48-volt technology. In Shanghai, for example, Preh shows 48V mild hybrid solutions in Mercedes-Benz models with a 6-cylinder engine.

SOURCE: Preh