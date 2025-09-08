Preh at IAA Mobility: 2025 center console concept and onboard charger with V2G functionality

At the IAA in Munich, the Preh Group is represented in the “Future Mobility Pavilion” with a meeting area for customers and journalists

At the IAA in Munich, the Preh Group is represented in the “Future Mobility Pavilion” with a meeting area for customers and journalists. The focus is on the concept of a center console optimized for smartphones and the latest generation of e-mobility solutions. These include an onboard charger with bidirectional energy flow, including vehicle-to-grid functionality.

“We have once again decided to be present at the Future Mobility Pavillon of the trade fair and event specialist PGUB,” explains Charlie Cai, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Preh GmbH. “In Hall B3, at Stand C40, we have a presentation area for product highlights as well as a separate innovation room. This is reserved for exclusive customer meetings,” says Cai.

New center console design integrates your smartphone “smartly”

After getting into the vehicle, placing your smartphone on the inductive charging surface and pairing it via Bluetooth has become standard practice, but Preh has taken the application a step further. In the 2025 center console concept, the smartphone is placed under a transparent area. The most important functions are displayed and selectable via corresponding icons on the transparent surface. They are displayed using light guide technology, which enables color changes and eliminates the need for conventional displays. Depending on requirements, several different icons can be displayed in the same place.

New onboard charger with bidirectional energy flow and real-time grid stabilization

Preh’s new onboard charger is one of the first of its kind with full vehicle-togrid (V2G) functionality and also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-tovehicle (V2V), and vehicle-to-home (V2H). This enables flexible and intelligent energy exchange between the vehicle and a wide range of consumers or the power grid.

The system developed by Preh enables highly dynamic adaptation to changes in grid load and actively contributes to stabilizing the power grid. The energy flow between the vehicle and the grid is uninterrupted – both during charging (G2V) and during energy recovery (V2G). Frequency jumps of up to ±2.5 Hz per second are detected and compensated in real time – a decisive contribution to grid security in bidirectional energy flow.

With a charging efficiency of over 95%, the charger meets the highest efficiency requirements in both operating directions. The integrated control of active and reactive power ensures compliance with international grid code specifications. A protection mechanism reacts within just 200 milliseconds to overvoltages, undervoltages, and frequency deviations to ensure safe operation at all times.

The onboard charger supports battery voltages up to 850 volts, making it ready for next-generation high-voltage systems. In addition, it has been developed as a universal variant and can therefore be used in all global markets.

