Precise data for greater safety: Audi warns its drivers about slippery roads

Audi is taking another step toward safer and more intelligent mobility. The premium carmaker is using high-precision swarm data for the first time to improve its car-to-X service “local hazard alerts”. The new version uses a car-to-cloud application that is based on a novel procedure for estimating the coefficient of friction on the basis of the wheel slip. The technology can detect minute changes in road surface adhesion, upload the data to the cloud to be processed, and warn drivers behind of road ice, for example, in near real time.