Practical support in the background: Comfortably equipped for your daily routine with the new Mercedes-Benz Citan

Numerous driving assistance systems and modern restraint systems already available as standard

“The new Mercedes-Benz Citan has been thoroughly redesigned by professionals for professionals,” says Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans. “From its unmistakeable design to its driving characteristics, not to mention its safety and connectivity systems, the new generation of Small Vans has the Mercedes-Benz DNA.”

Safety is a core principle at Mercedes-Benz. The robust body structure with its energy-absorbing dissipation paths contributes to this objective, as do up to seven standard airbags and the extensive range of modern driving assistance systems. These can all support and relieve the driver in numerous situations.

Recognising difficult situations in advance: the safety systems

“When co-ordinating the driver assistance systems our goal was to implement the philosophy of Mercedes-Benz Cars with regard to comfortable, harmonious interventions for a van too.” reports Dirk Hipp, Chief Engineer Mercedes-Benz Small Vans.Smooth intervention which the customer initially hardly notices applies to ESP, but also to Hill Start Assist or Crosswind Assist.

Supported by radar and ultrasonic sensors as well as cameras, the driving assistance and parking systems observe the traffic and surroundings and if necessary issue warnings or assist the driver by intervening. As in the new generations of the Mercedes C- and S-Class, Active Lane Keeping Assist operates with steering interventions and is thus particularly comfortable.

In addition to the legally required ABS and ESP systems the new generation of Citan models are also equipped with Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, the fatigue-warning system ATTENTION ASSIST and the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system as standard. The assistance systems on the Citan Tourer are even more extensive: in this model Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Speed Limit Assist all assist the driver as standard.

Many other driving assistance systems are available on request, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC which can automatically regulate driving in traffic jam, as well as Active Steering Assist[1]. It helps the driver to keep the Citan in the centre of the lane.

The Citan is also advanced in the segment with regard to restraint systems: the Citan Tourer for example is fitted with a centre airbag as standard which can inflate between the driver’s and co-driver’s seat in the event of a severe side collision. Altogether seven airbags protect passengers. The panel van is equipped with six airbags as standard.

It even understands indirect voice commands: MBUX with the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system

With its powerful chips, self-teaching software, high resolution screens and brilliant graphics MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has taken operation of vehicles to a new level.

Various versions of MBUX are available on request for the new Citan. The system’s strengths include for example the intuitive operating concept using a seven-inch touchscreen or touch control buttons on the steering wheel as well as the hands-free system via Bluetooth connection and digital radio (DAB and DAB+). The fast hard-disc navigation can be conveniently operated using the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system.

Destinations can be entered as three-word addresses based on the what3word system (w3w). what3words is the easiest way to specify a location. Here the world is divided into three by three metre squares with an unmistakable three-word address – this can be a great help when searching for a destination particularly in commercial operations.

With MBUX, customers already have access to a number of connectivity services. And with Mercedes me, MBUX is even more intelligent and easier to operate: “Hey Mercedes” works with natural language for example: users no longer need to learn specified commands, but can use colloquial speech. Other functions of Mercedes me connect include remote services such as Remote Retrieval of Vehicle Status. With that customers can conveniently check the most important information about their vehicles at any time, from home or the office for example. Equally practical: thanks to Navigation with Live Traffic Information and Car-to-X data the customer drives with real-time data. This means that traffic jams can be avoided and time saved.

The Mercedes-Benz among Small Vans

Compact external dimensions despite a generous offering of space with a high load volume open up a diverse range of applications for the new Citan, especially in inner-city distribution operations. Wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and right sides of the vehicle, as well as a low loading sill enable comfortable access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle. Passengers can also enjoy a comfortable ride in the Citan Tourer. In addition to its high functionality and variability, the vehicle provides comprehensive safety equipment and a high level of driving comfort.

The new Mercedes-Benz Citan and its fully electric model variant, the eCitan will celebrate their world premiere on 25 August 2021. The new Citan can be ordered from mid September 2021 onwards. The new model series will replace its predecessor which was launched in 2012 and established Mercedes-Benz in the small vans segment.

[1] Both systems are expected to be available from the second quarter of 2022.

