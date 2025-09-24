PPG to present advanced coatings, EV total system solutions at The Battery Show North America

PPG today announced that it will feature its total system solutions for electric vehicle (EV) battery packs at The Battery Show North America, which will take pace Oct. 6-9 at the Huntington Place convention center in Detroit

PPG today announced that it will feature its total system solutions for electric vehicle (EV) battery packs at The Battery Show North America, which will take pace Oct. 6-9 at the Huntington Place convention center in Detroit.

Visitors to PPG’s booth (#4011) can explore how the company’s advanced EV total system solutions drive innovation, enhance performance and mitigate thermal runaway while increasing manufacturing efficiency through automated application processes.

PPG will spotlight its core technologies, including pretreatment and e-coat for corrosion protection, alongside specialized solutions for thermal management, dielectric isolation and battery fire protection (BFP). Featured platforms include PPG CORATHERM® TCA-4000 and PPG CORABOND® SA 6000 coatings, which offer customizable debonding capabilities to support battery recycling efforts.

The company will also display PPG RAYCRON® Dielectric UV and PPG ENVIROCRON® Dielectric Powder coatings; PPG Envirocron PCM 50120 flame retardant powder coating; and PPG CORAGUARD™ SE 5300 anti-blast fire protection coating, representing the latest advancements in EV battery pack safety and protection.

PPG will also showcase its dielectric repair solution, designed for rapid defect correction, and its mica-free BFP coating, which combines thermal shielding and blast resistance with efficient application.

“PPG is proud to bring forward technologies that not only protect but also empower the next generation of EVs,” said David Fetterman, PPG global market director electrification, adhesives and sealants, Automotive OEM Coatings. “Our presence at The Battery Show North America reflects our commitment to help OEMs and suppliers meet evolving performance and sustainability goals through smart, scalable coatings solutions.”

With a global manufacturing network and close collaboration with OEMs and Tier suppliers, PPG delivers tailored coating systems that ensure consistent quality, seamless integration, and full-service support from a single trusted source.

SOURCE: PPG