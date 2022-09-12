PPG to highlight coatings for battery electric vehicles at North American International Detroit Auto Show and The Battery Show

PPG’s battery coatings enable safety, performance, manufacturability

PPG today announced that it will showcase its growing portfolio of paints and coatings for battery electric vehicles (EV) during the North American International Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place in Detroit and The Battery Show, North America at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. Both shows begin on Sept. 13 and run through Sept. 15.

Exhibits at both events will include PPG CORACHAR™ battery fire protection solutions that enhance safety and production efficiency, along with other coatings innovations that are supporting the massive shift to battery EVs.

At the Detroit Auto Show (booth #PT630), PPG will also display advanced coatings technologies for auto parts suppliers to streamline the supply chain, and digital color tools that will enable OEMs to bring new colors to market faster.

PPG will also showcase coatings solutions for the design, construction and production of Li-ion battery cells, modules and packs at The Battery Show (booth #1821). These coatings enhance performance, safety and manufacturability to enable OEMs and battery and component manufacturers to accelerate the development of energy storage solutions.

“The automotive industry is pivoting to the latest technologies to deliver on the future of mobility as society’s use of automobiles shifts,” said Andrew Carroll, PPG vice president, Automotive Coatings, Americas. “Our innovative paints and coatings will play a leading role in this transition and will advance the technology to improve driver safety, assist in meeting sustainability goals and drive profitability.”

SOURCE: PPG