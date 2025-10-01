PPG, SAIC General Motors launch cleaning solvent recycling project

Initiative sets new sustainability benchmark for automotive industry

PPG today announced the launch of a cleaning solvent recycling project in partnership with SAIC General Motors. The initiative, unveiled at the recent 2025 CARES Conference in Suzhou, China, introduces a circular economy model for solvents used in automotive painting, enabling the reuse of up to 80% by weight of waste solvents collected in OEM paint shops, marking a major step forward in sustainable automotive manufacturing.

The project utilizes advanced distillation and purification technology to separate valuable components from waste solvents, repurposing them as raw materials for coatings or as reclaimed solvents. This closed-loop process offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional solvent disposal methods, which typically involve incineration and result in significant CO2 emissions. Compared to existing recycling techniques, the new method also drastically reduces the volume of hazardous waste requiring disposal.

Through this joint initiative, PPG and SAIC General Motors will recycle more than 430 tons of waste solvents annually, enhancing resource efficiency and environmental protection in the automotive sector. In recognition of this achievement, in July the technology was awarded the 2025 RESPONSIBLE CARE® Sustainability Initiative Award from the Association of International Chemical Manufacturers (AICM) in China.

“At SAIC General Motors, we’re committed to working hand-in-hand with our supplier partners to drive innovation in sustainable solutions,” said Xu Xinghu, SGM painting process engineering manager. “Through collaboration, we aim to unlock new possibilities and make meaningful progress toward our shared environmental goals.”

“PPG continues to lead the industry with innovations such as precision application, 4-Wet sealants process technology, expanded bake electrocoats and heavy-metal-free solutions,” said Tony Gu, PPG product engineering director, Automotive Coatings Asia. “These technologies help automakers reduce carbon emissions, minimize waste and improve efficiency while meeting stringent environmental standards. By collaborating with partners across the value chain. PPG is accelerating the transition to a circular economy, driving the future of mobility toward greater sustainability.”

