PPG recognizes GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. as 2024 Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG today announced that it has named GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. of Detroit as its Automotive Refinish 2024 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The award recognizes a distributor with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG PLATINUM DISTRIBUTOR® program.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, Automotive Refinish, presented the award to Chris Brideau, owner of GNE Paint & Supplies Inc., during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony, held last month in San Antonio, Texas.

“Chris and the team’s commitment to innovation, resilience and strategic vision have set the standard for success and made a significant impact in our industry,” said Scott. “We present the Platinum Distributor of the Year award to a partner who has not only attained the All Goals Of The Year achieved (AGOTY) status but has also demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth among their peers over the past five years. It’s a prestigious honor.”

GNE Paint & Supplies Inc. operates two locations in the Detroit metropolitan area and offers a full line of PPG’s Automotive Refinish products. The company joined the PPG Platinum Distributor network in 1995.

“A true team accomplishment – we’re honored to be awarded the title of 2024 Platinum Distributor of the Year,” said Brideau. “Defining our success can only be done by recognizing each and every GNE team member, our business partnerships and our relationship with PPG. Thank you to PPG for this prestigious recognition and award.”

The PPG Platinum Distributor program started as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to customers of PPG’s automotive refinish business. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG’s technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.

SOURCE: PPG