PPG introduces PPG Velocity refinish system for U.S. body shops

PPG today announced the launch of the PPG Velocity® refinish system, a line of solventborne products developed specifically for the automotive refinish industry to help U.S. collision repair shops achieve quality results and great value. The system combines durable performance and easy application to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced repair environment.

The system includes more than 70 toners (featuring pearls, aluminums and xirallics – known for their high-impact crystal-effect pigments), five versatile clearcoats, including the PPG ONEVISIT™ clearcoat application for faster booth cycle times, and a range of undercoats in multiple gray shades. From fast-drying primers to easy-to-apply clears, the system equips technicians to perform a wide range of repairs efficiently and confidently.

“The PPG Velocity refinish system helps independent body shops work faster and more efficiently,” said Brian Osterried, PPG collision product manager, Automotive Refinish. “It’s built for busy shops that need to deliver reliable results at a great value, helping them grow their business while driving customer satisfaction.”

The PPG Velocity refinish system meets U.S. EPA National Rule* volatile organic compounds (VOC) requirements and delivers lasting durability, strong performance and streamlined application at a competitive price. Other key benefits include:

Color capability: Color-match technology, like the PPG DIGIMATCH™ spectrophotometer, helps technicians deliver precise finishes while reducing material waste.

User friendly: Straightforward mix ratios and flexible application methods make it easy for painters of all experience levels to achieve professional results.

Durable: Provides a long-lasting gloss, strong adhesion and resistance to harsh conditions.

Cost effective: Delivers exceptional performance without the premium price, helping shops control costs and maintain high-quality results.

The launch of the PPG Velocity system reflects PPG’s ongoing commitment to helping collision centers achieve faster, better results. To learn more, visit the PPG Velocity website.

SOURCE: PPG