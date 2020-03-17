PPG honors Colours, Inc., with automotive refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year award

PPG (NYSE:PPG) has named Colours, Inc., its automotive refinish 2019 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award honors the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, loyalty, product knowledge, and customer service and support.

John Parran, PPG director, Platinum Distributor program, U.S. and Canada, recently presented the award to Colours at the annual PPG Platinum Distributor Conference. The annual conference brings together PPG platinum distributors from across the United States and Canada. This year’s event marked the program’s 25th anniversary.

“The Platinum Distributor of the Year award recognizes the overall success of the Platinum Distributor program in our automotive refinish business and, in particular, one special distributor,” said Parran. “Our platinum distributors work hard throughout the year, and we applaud their efforts and achievements. In 2019, Colours demonstrated all the qualities that exemplify the spirit of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.”

Tim Evans, president, accepted the award on behalf of Colours, which is based in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. He was accompanied by his daughter, Ali Mahalak, chief financial officer; Bill Snipas, vice president of operations; and Brian Marcks, vice president of sales. It was the second time Colours received the award, having been named the 2003 Platinum Distributor of the Year.

“It’s an honor to accept this award, but this isn’t just my award,” said Evans. “I’m thrilled to bring this back to everyone at Colours. Their work, success and dedication are what really allow us to take home this trophy. Much like the STANLEY CUP®, we’ll be taking the trophy to each of our 36 locations over the coming months so all our employees can appreciate what they’ve earned. Thank you, PPG, for naming Colours the Platinum Distributor of the Year.”

Colours maintains a firm commitment to growth and training. In June 2019, the company opened a $6 million, 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) warehouse that includes 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) of administrative office space. A state-of-the-art learning center in the new facility provides Colours associates and customers with a site suitable for a variety of training opportunities. PPG regularly uses the site for classes, as do several schools and industry organizations.

Colours takes part in PPG MVP offerings, ensuring its employees stay up to date with PPG product advances and the latest operational trends. Colours is also firmly committed to the Platinum Distributor program. Evans was one of the original members of the Platinum Council, and Mahalak represents Colours on the current council.

Other PPG representatives at the Platinum Distributor Conference were Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO; Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president; Chancey Hagerty, PPG vice president, global automotive refinish; Greg Benckart, PPG vice president, chief commercial officer, automotive refinish, Americas; and Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas.

SOURCE: PPG