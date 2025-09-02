PPG announces strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe to support its European body shop network

PPG today announced a strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe, building the foundation for long-term collaboration to support the performance, efficiency and sustainability of Toyota and Lexus collision centers in Europe

Through the agreement, PPG becomes an approved provider of automotive refinish products and services, with PPG, NEXA AUTOCOLOR® and MAXMEYER® products now included among the approved paint brands by Toyota Motor Europe. In addition to its premium coatings, PPG will offer advanced digital tools, technical expertise and specialized training to help Toyota Motor Europe meet its operational goals and environmental commitments.

“We are proud to partner with Toyota Motor Europe and contribute to the success of its European body shop network,” said Juan Navarro, PPG marketing director, Automotive Refinish. “Our advanced solutions and expertise will help Toyota deliver a consistent, high-quality repair experience across Europe.”

Key areas of support include:

Digital tools, including PPG VISUALIZID™ digital color matching and the PPG MOONWALK® automated mixing system.

PPG SUSTAINABILITY CO₂NCEPT™, a system to help reduce energy, waste and emissions throughout the repair process.

Paint Technical Certification programs developed by the PPG Refinish Academy.

Consulting services to enhance repair quality and operational performance.

“This partnership reflects the companies’ shared focus on innovation, performance and sustainable growth in the automotive refinish industry,” Navarro said.

The agreement establishes a regional framework; country-level implementation will be managed in collaboration with Toyota’s national teams.

SOURCE: PPG