PPG 2025 Color of the Year highlighted in annual color report for the automotive industry

Report provides insight on automotive color styling and trend directions

PPG today announced the launch of the annual color report by its Automotive OEM Coatings global color styling team, providing insight and inspiration for customers on automotive color trend and styling directions. Drawing from the PPG 2025 Color of the Year, Purple Basil, the report and accompanying color show feature an array of 40 exterior body colors, exterior auto part stylings and wheel stylings tailored to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Purple Basil is a sophisticated, elegant color that works well in both traditional designs and edgier applications. Also known as Amethyst Shadow and Acai Berry in certain European markets, the shade is part of PPG’s 2025 “Kinetic” global color theme, which includes four distinct color palettes. The tension between blue and red qualities within the color imparts a kinetic energy, perfectly complementing the 40 paired hues in PPG’s four 2025 color palettes: Extra Celestial, Bio-Fuse, Artificial, and Earth and Archive.

“This year, we have four different views of the Color of the Year, which illustrates how our forecasts can be styled for different types of vehicle makes and models, regions or brands,” said Misty Yeomans, PPG color styling manager, Americas, Automotive OEM Coatings. “For example, our team in China styled Purple Basil as a more muted lavender in a matte finish – a great choice for a luxury sedan or SUV. In the U.S., the team styled a more vibrant and lighter version, adding a youthful energy that makes it a great choice for a sports model.”

PPG presents an annual color show to its customers to provide insight on consumer preferences, societal trends and automotive color styling and trend directions. Styling and designing colors for a new line of vehicles several years in advance is one of the most daunting and consequential challenges automakers and suppliers undertake.

“We believe consumers are ready for more color, and the desire for personalized experiences through color continues to drive innovation,” Yeomans said. “The desire for different textures, finishes, and effects continues to grow and change too. Our research to deploy our 2025 Color of the Year, along withaccess to a global team of color stylists and chemists, help design color palettes that satisfy the ever-changing color and style demands of consumers.”

SOURCE: PPG