Honda Clarity series earns Coalition for Clean Air 2018 California Air Quality Award

The Honda Clarity series was awarded the 2018 California Air Quality Award for Corporate Environmental Stewardship by the Coalition for Clean Air for proving drivers can reduce or even eliminate tailpipe emissions without sacrificing style, comfort or performance. The Coalition for Clean Air is a non-profit organization committed to the advancement of technology, laws and environmental practices, helping promote clean, healthy air for California. So far in 2018, 56 percent of Clarity sales have been in California.1

“The Coalition for Clean Air is proud to recognize Honda with a California Air Quality Award. By leading the way in fuel efficiency among all major carmakers and committing to having two-thirds of its global automobile sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030, Honda has set a gold standard for others to follow,” said Dr. Joseph K. Lyou, president and CEO at Coalition for Clean Air.

The Honda Clarity series is composed of the 2018 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, available nationwide, 2018 Clarity Electric, available in select markets in California and Oregon, and 2018 Clarity Fuel Cell, available in select markets in California.

Honda Clarity Series

The Clarity series – Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Electric – has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements and standard Honda Sensing®. Each Clarity variant has a spacious five-seat interior, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials, Display Audio with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, and no-compromise trunk space. Offering Honda “fun-to-drive” DNA, the Clarity series provides a smooth, quiet and highly refined driving experience, aided by the smooth and seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration.

The Clarity series shared “3-in-1” platform strategy enables Honda to respond to infrastructure and market developments, provide customers nationwide with an ultra-low carbon vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs and takes Honda toward higher volume sales of advanced powertrain products to help reduce CO 2 emissions.

1 Sourced from American Honda data. Sales data collected from January 2018 – April 2018.

