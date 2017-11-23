Continental: Overview of European winter tyre regulations

“We welcome these new requirements because they place higher demands on the performance of winter tyres, which we as a manufacturer also apply to our products,” says Constantin Batsch, Vice President Truck Tires EMEA. Often, legislators only require the drive axle to be fitted with tyres with the M+S symbol and varying tread depths for a specified season. However, the weather is becoming increasingly unpredictable as recent years have shown. Vehicles with simple M+S tyres often fail even on small inclines, meaning that delivery deadlines can no longer be met.

To overcome these critical situations, tyre developers from Continental recommend their Scandinavia winter tyres with the snowflake symbol on the tyre wall, which they have specially developed for the cold season. “Compared with M+S tyres, our Conti Scandinavia winter tyres make considerable improvements in safety and economic efficiency thanks to better traction in winter driving conditions. They even significantly exceed the requirements of the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol,” says Constantin Batsch.