Powermat Technologies Ltd enters into patent license agreement with Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

Powermat Technologies, Ltd., the global leader in advanced wireless power solutions, has signed a patent license agreement with Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd (hereinafter, “PAS”)

Powermat Technologies, Ltd., the global leader in advanced wireless power solutions, has signed a patent license agreement with Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd (hereinafter, “PAS”). This agreement grants PAS access to Powermat’s extensive patent portfolio.

“Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd is a driving force in today’s innovative landscape,” said Kfir Abuhatzira, CEO of Powermat Technologies. “We are honored to welcome Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd as one of our licensees.”

Powermat’s vision is to enable a 100% wireless future, where devices and machines have seamless and unlimited access to power without the constraints of wires. Our mission is to address OEM business challenges by creating sustainable, secure, and reliable solutions that ensure business continuity in a wire-free world.

SOURCE: Powermat Technologies