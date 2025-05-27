Powering India’s Automotive Industry: An Interview with Autocar Professional

Harshad Jambaulikar, General Manager of Infineum India, explored Infineum’s contributions to India’s dynamic automotive industry and enabling more sustainable forms of transportation, in an interview with Autocar Professional at the recent Future Powertrain Conclave.

As the adoption of electric vehicles and other sustainable fuels accelerates with India’s net zero ambition, Infineum’s strong research and development capabilities has propelled us to the forefront of providing innovative solutions for these needs. This includes our close collaboration with OEMs in India, formulating products that complements their ambitions.

To elevate Infineum’s competency in responding to the evolving demands of the Indian market, full-scale local production will also commence later in the year with the development of a blending facility, which will also incorporate local raw materials.

Watch the full interview below, where Harshad also discusses about how Infineum has been supporting the electric vehicle industry with our e-fluids, more on our additives, and how Infineum will continue meeting emerging needs in India.

SOURCE: Infineum