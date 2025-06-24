Powering ahead: Pioneer Power secures $10 million multi-year e-Boost award

Partners with largest U.S. Charging-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) company to accelerate e-Boost deployment

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (“Pioneer” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced an award from the largest U.S. Charging-as-a-Service company (“CaaS” company) valued at approximately $10 million.

Pioneer expects to deliver approximately $2 million of equipment to the CaaS company in 2025, with the remaining value of the award expected to be completed in 2026 and 2027. This new award builds on the two companies’ ongoing efforts to accelerate the adoption of clean, on-demand energy solutions in the EV space.

“This award not only validates the strength of the e-Boost technology, our supply chain management and manufacturing capabilities but also underscores our rapid execution, a key factor in driving growth and broadening deployments,” said Geo Murickan, President of Pioneer’s eMobility business. “Grid infrastructure delays continue to be the biggest bottlenecks for fleets and businesses ready to deploy EVs. We are addressing this challenge by delivering solutions that enable fast deployment, require no up-front costs and align more effectively with fleets’ operating business models.”

Pioneer’s e-Boost solutions enable fast, mobile EV charging in locations where grid access is delayed, limited, unreliable or unavailable. Through a strategic partnership, e-Boost helped to create a new category of mCaaS, ‘Off-Grid 180-500kW Power Hub.’ This independent DC Fast Charging solution is built to deliver large-scale EV charging and an all-in-one energy management system powered by a clean-energy microgrid, allowing multiple EVs to be charged simultaneously on an mCaaS.

The initial completion of this award is slated to commence in Q2 2025 and ramp up throughout 2026 and 2027. This award marks a significant expansion for the CaaS company, building on its existing presence in 30 US metro markets and extending into new US markets, as well as strategic opportunities in Canada and Mexico. With its track record of demonstrating expertise and scalable solutions, Pioneer is poised to ignite the CaaS company’s explosive growth in the demanding private fleet market while simultaneously capitalizing on the existing and surging backlog for e-Boost solutions in municipal, transit and school bus applications.

