Powerful collaboration! Zhengzhou Nissan and Zhongjiang International accelerate global expansion of pickup truck business

Zhengzhou Nissan and Zhongjiang International sign memorandum of cooperation for pickup truck overseas business

On April 22, 2025, Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd. and China Jiangsu International Economic-Technical Cooperation Group Import & Export Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Zhongjiang International”) signed a memorandum of cooperation in Nanjing to jointly advance the global expansion of pickup truck business. By integrating resources, the two parties will deepen collaboration in overseas market development, channel synergy, and localized brand operations, accelerating the globalization of Chinese pickup truck brands.

As a leading domestic pickup truck manufacturer, Zhengzhou Nissan leverages the technical resources of its shareholders, Nissan and Dongfeng, to develop renowned product lines such as NAVARA, Rich, and Z9, renowned for durability, power performance, and quality. Zhongjiang International, with 45 years of international trade experience, operates across over 30 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions, boasting significant advantages in overseas channels, government-business resources, and localized operations. This collaboration aims to enhance competitiveness in emerging markets through complementary strengths.

Key Collaboration Areas:：

Sales Planning: Focus on three emerging markets with a “Three-Year, Three-Step” strategy, targeting cumulative sales of 3,000 units. The first batch of sample vehicles is scheduled for procurement by June 2025, followed by gradual expansion into high-demand, resource-rich markets. Brand Marketing: Implement targeted marketing campaigns and bi-weekly promotional activities in overseas markets to boost brand visibility. Explore cost-effective models to accelerate market responsiveness. Channel Synergy: Leverage Zhongjiang International’s overseas network and local teams to rapidly penetrate potential markets and optimize channel branding. After-Sales Service: Develop tailored overseas service solutions, including establishing maintenance networks, training technical engineers, and ensuring genuine spare parts supply to enhance customer satisfaction and brand reputation.

At the signing ceremony, Yao Liwen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhengzhou Nissan, and Qi Kuiyuan, Vice President of Overseas Business, expressed strong confidence in the partnership. Secretary Yao highlighted Zhongjiang International’s extensive expertise in international trade and emphasized the strategic alignment of both parties in advancing the globalization of Chinese automotive brands. Zhongjiang International’s General Manager Luo Kui stated that the collaboration aligns perfectly with Zhengzhou Nissan’s product strength and Zhongjiang International’s global business layout. Both sides will jointly analyze market demands, optimize product portfolios, and serve global consumers.

Amid the global shift in pickup truck demand from utility vehicles to multifunctional passenger cars, coupled with advancements in new energy and smart connectivity technologies, Chinese automakers are presented with strategic opportunities for overseas expansion. Committed to customer-centricity, compliance, steady growth, and product credibility, the two companies will deepen collaboration to enhance product quality and service standards, further strengthening the international competitiveness of Chinese automotive brands.

SOURCE: Zhengzhou Nissan Auto Co., Ltd