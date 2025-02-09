Power Systems Research: Q4 2024 Truck Production Index climbs 3.7%

The Power Systems Research Truck Production Index (PSR-TPI) increased from 109 to 113, or 3.7%, for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, 2024, from Q3 2024

The year-over-year (Q4 2023 to Q4 2024) decrease for the PSR-TPI was, 117 to 113, or -3.4%.

The PSR-TPI measures truck production globally and across six regions: North America, China, Europe, South America, Japan & Korea and Emerging Markets.

This data comes from OE Link™, the proprietary database maintained by Power Systems Research.

All Regions. In 2025, Medium and heavy commercial vehicle production in South America, Greater China, South Asia and Japan/Korea are expected to increase moderately European production is expected to be flat and North American production is expected to decline over 2024.

Global Index. Globally, medium and heavy commercial vehicle production is expected to increase by 2.3% this year over 2024. Overall improvement in the global economy is the primary driver for the forecasted increase. However, the possibility for additional global tariffs from the incoming United States Executive Branch may place negative pressure on this forecast. PSR

Jim Downey is Vice President-Global Data Products

Chris Fisher is Senior Commercial Vehicle Analyst

SOURCE: Power Systems Research