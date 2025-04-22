Power Systems Research: Q1 2025 Truck Production Index (PSR-TPI) drops 5.3%

By Jim Downey and Chris Fisher

The Power Systems Research Truck Production Index (PSR-TPI) dropped from 113 to 107, or -5.3%, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025, from Q4 2024. The year-over-year (Q1 2024 to Q1 2025) timeframe was flat for the PSR-TPI, 107 to 107, or 0%.

The PSR-TPI measures truck production globally and across six regions: North America, China, Europe, South America, Japan & Korea and Emerging Markets.

This data comes from OE Link™, the proprietary database maintained by Power Systems Research.

All Regions. In 2025, Medium and heavy commercial vehicle production in South America, Greater China, South Asia and Japan/Korea are expected to increase slightly while European and North American production is expected to decline this year over 2024.

Global Index. Globally, medium and heavy commercial vehicle production is expected to decline by 0.1% this year over 2024. A moderate softening of the global economy along with negative impacts from increased tariffs will likely place pressure on vehicle demand this year.

Jim Downey is vice president – global data products at Power Systems Research

Chris Fisher is the senior commercial vehicle analyst at Power Systems Research

SOURCE: Power Systems Research