More power and speed for all-electric Renault Zoe – Europe’s best-selling EV

Renault has revealed its new 2018 model-year ZOE, featuring the new R110 electric motor, Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle. This will be the first Renault EV to feature the new 80kW powerplant which combines extra power with even greater driving enjoyment.

Despite being the same size as the R90, the R110 is 12kW (16hp) more powerful than its predecessor. Drivers will benefit from stronger acceleration performance when travelling at higher speeds as the new motor shaves almost two seconds off ZOE’s 49.7-to-74.5mph (80-120kph) time. This is a significant improvement which provides even greater peace of mind at higher speeds.

At lower speeds the R110 packs the same punch as the R90 from which it is derived thanks to the instant availability of peak torque of 225Nm, making ZOE as nimble as ever in urban areas.

Elisabeth Delval, Assistant Programme Director, Renault ZOE, said: “Thanks to this power boost, ZOE is even more responsive and versatile when used for journeys out of town. In addition to being able to enjoy the pleasure of driving a ZOE, drivers will also benefit from the longest range available for a mass-market electric car.”

New R110 motor: Renault’s electric vehicle expertise

The new R110 motor is the latest in Renault’s electric motor development and production strategy and is further evidence of its expertise as Europe’s number one electric vehicle manufacturer. The R110 has been created specifically by Renault – an evolution of the R90, developed in just two years – and is made at the Cléon plant in Normandy having been designed by engineers based at both the Renault Technocentre and Cléon. In addition to carrying over the R90’s outstanding energy efficiency, the R110 packs a combination of electrical machine- and power electronics-related innovations that have yielded an extra 12kW with no increase in either weight or volume.

The introduction of the R110 takes the number of variants of the Renault-designed and -produced motor available for Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E., ZOE and Daimler’s smart electric drive up to five (44kW, 57kW, 60kW, 68kW and 80kW).

Android Auto for ZOE

Android Auto-enabled R-LINK Evolution will be available for 2018-model-year ZOE, which means drivers will be able to display driving-compatible Android applications stored on their smartphone (including Waze, Deezer, Spotify, TuneIn, Skype, Messenger, Audible and many others available from Google Play Store) on their car’s multimedia screen.

Even more refined

The 2018 model-year ZOE range features a stylish new dark metallic purple body colour: Aconite. Available from the Dynamique Nav version, the ZOE can also be specified with the new Purple Interior Pack which includes a violet satin finish for the dashboard trim strip and air vent, gear lever base, loudspeaker surrounds, top stitching along with black and violet fabric upholstery.

Order books for ZOE equipped with the new R110 motor, Android Auto compatibility and optional Purple Interior Pack will open in the UK in spring 2018, with first customer deliveries expected in late summer. UK pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

The R110: Renault’s first electric motor to be certified in accordance with the new WLTP standard

The new R110 motor will be certified in accordance with the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) which has been gradually rolled out in Europe since 1st September 2017, to replace NEDC certification. The new, more severe procedure is intended to mirror real-word vehicle use more accurately and, in the case of electric vehicles, measures driving range, expressed in miles. The new WLTP cycle, which involves dynamometer testing, is longer and involves a higher number of phases. Speeds are also higher and acceleration is harder. Certified ranges are consequently lower and more in-line with real-world figures. The new procedure does not alter ZOE’s real-world range which stands at 186 miles in urban and suburban areas.

ZOE, Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle

In 2017, ZOE was Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle for the third year running.

More than one in two EVs sold in France in 2017 was a ZOE.

A total of almost 100,000 ZOEs have been made at Renault’s Flins plant in France and sold across the world.

ZOE sales have consistently climbed year-on-year since the model’s launch.

ZOE sales in 2017 grew 44 per cent over 2016.

