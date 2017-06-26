Power up: advanced and efficient new 300PS petrol engine for XE, XF and F-Pace models

Jaguar is introducing an efficient yet powerful new 300PS Ingenium petrol engine to the XE and XF saloons and F-PACE performance SUV models.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine produces 400Nm of torque for exceptional acceleration. That’s enough to power the World Car of the Year-winning F-PACE from

0-100km/h in 6.0 seconds (0-60mph in 5.7 seconds) with fuel economy of 37mpg (7.7 l/100km).

In the Jaguar XF business saloon the new engine delivers 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds (0-60mph in 5.5 seconds). With CO2 emissions of 163g/km and fuel economy of 40mpg (7.2 l/100km), the new Ingenium powerplant delivers traditional Jaguar performance allied to impressive efficiency.

For the XE sports saloon, the new engine delivers even more impressive figures. The 0-100km/h sprint takes only 5.5 seconds (0-60mph in 5.2 seconds), while fuel economy of 41.5mpg (6.9 l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 157g/km ensure its strong eco credentials remain intact.

“We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever before. Our new 300PS petrol engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar, while delivering enhanced fuel economy thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design. This clean and more efficient engine perfectly complements the advanced lightweight aluminium body structure of our XE, XF and F-PACE models.”

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering

The new four-cylinder engine, benefits from the latest Jaguar Land Rover engine technology, including twin-scroll turbos with ceramic ball bearings to reduce friction and a high flow compressor wheel for enhanced performance. The new engine is manufactured at the £500m Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

Paired with Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, this drivetrain delivers exceptionally smooth acceleration with seamless gearshifts and outstanding responses.

The introduction of the powerful new engine is the latest in a series of enhancements to the XE, XF and F-PACE. Earlier this year the range of advanced Ingenium engines expanded to include 200PS (XE and XF only) and 250PS versions of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. A 240PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin turbo diesel was also introduced.

Further updates for the 2018 model year derivatives include added convenience features such as a Gesture Boot Lid for the XF and XE, as well as Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics technology. This allows drivers to personalise the automatic gearbox, throttle and steering settings to suit their personal preference.

All three models also benefit from the very latest safety technologies including Forward Vehicle Guidance and Forward Traffic Detection.

