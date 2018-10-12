Position Paper: The European Commission proposal on the revision of the General Safety Regulation

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) is a strong supporter of the EU objective of reducing road casualties. ACEA thus welcomes the European Commission’s initiative to revise the current safety regulations, with the aim of introducing measures that have the potential to substantially reduce the number of accidents and related injuries.

In March 2018, ACEA published its first position paper on the revision of the General Safety Regulation. Following the publication of the European Commission’s proposal on 17 May 2018, this new paper complements the ACEA position from March 2018 by setting out ACEA’s views on the measures proposed by the Commission.

SOURCE: ACEA