Portbury welcomes biggest-ever shipment of new MGS

In further evidence of MG Motor UK’s exceptional growth story, Royal Portbury Dock has welcomed the biggest-ever shipment of new MGs into the UK. The huge car shipment is comprised entirely of MG ZS Compact-SUVs, and comes almost exactly one year since the car’s launch in November 2017.

As the UK’s fastest growing car manufacturer, MG has broken a number of its own records in 2018 with sales more than doubling versus 2017. MG ZS has been the main driver of this growth as consumers have recognised the exceptional value-for-money that the car represents. Attracted by its styling and specification, customers have also been impressed by its 7-year/80,000 mile manufacturer warranty, competitive pricing, strong finance offers and its premium economy feel. MG ZS is available in three different trim levels; Explore, Excite and Exclusive, with the entry level Explore model starting from just £12,495.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We are delighted to have received our biggest-ever shipment of cars into the UK, especially as a large number of them are already sold to new MG customers. Customer demand for our value-for-money cars continue to grow, so having these cars here is a real bonus. Our excellent dealers now have the opportunity to welcome even more customers to the MG family.”

All new MGs are imported into the UK via Royal Portbury Docks where they are processed and prepared for delivery to the dealers by BCA.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, Executive Chairman, BCA Marketplace plc said: “MG is a brand that continues to go from strength to strength. As a supply chain partner, BCA brings the scale that MG needs as it continues to grow in the UK and our integrated approach builds in efficiency and resilience.”

For more information on the MG ZS please visit: www.mg.co.uk/mg-zs.

SOURCE: MG Motor UK Limited